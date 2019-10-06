The real queens of this age

When asked about the culture in our country today, Nitasha says, “Our country is diverse with lots of people; I’m sure the movement to togetherness and acceptance has started but this is not enough. We have a lot more to do in the society in order to respect and accept each and everyone, be it caste, religion, gender, colour or creed. I wish to see an India that is strong and notified for its acceptance.” Dr. Mona gives a touch of reality and adds, “We are still narrow minded. LGBTQ is still not well respected and project offers are very limited and under paid. People still sympathise and look down on most of us, even a person who is well educated, of a good reputation and comes from a good background.”

Dr. Mona shares her plans for the future with us. “One thing I’m proud of myself is that I always have a back up plan. As I realised opportunities in our country and the opportunities for plus size modelling are very limited, and above it all being a trans woman makes it more complicated and biased.” Hence she holds a dual citizenship and permanent residency so she can explore opportunities globally. But modelling isn’t all she does. She also works as a global luxury travel life style influencer and was invited by various luxury star properties for collaborations and digital influence. “I feel proud to say that I’m the first travel luxury influencer from the LGBTQ community.” She is also the founder of Varonica Makeup Artistry, her signature label and she’s planing to launch her own clothing label soon. But currently she’s pursuing her PhD in Business at Stanford. These lovely ladies are excelling in their fields and have amazing plans up their sleeves for the years ahead. We’re sure several others in the community are looking for opportunities to chase their dreams likewise, and here’s what the two queens have to say. “I have one message and that is ‘do it right now’. Don’t shy or hide away for being yourself and the real you because each and everyone has a story to tell and inspire one another,” says Nitasha.

“First of all be happy and proud, and respect yourself. As a nation, as part of the media or whoever you may be, focus on LGBTQ community should not be just limited to pride month alone or other community issues. We should be treated equally every where and given a fair chance,” appeals Dr. Mona.