The natural goodness of cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

New Delhi: Our health has suffered as a result of the fast-paced lifestyle dictated by our ambitions. With the passage of time, most people are shifting away from sedentary lifestyles and toward fitness. There appears to be a noticeable increase in the availability of healthy products, which, in turn, play an important role in overall wellness. Even the various products found in the kitchen are of a niche nature but are more beneficial.



Speaking about items found in our kitchen, one of the most important things we store is our cooking oil. The technique of obtaining these oils, however, is extremely important in terms of their health advantages. Cold-pressed oil is gaining popularity since the method of preparation ensures that the antioxidant content, as well as the flavour and nutritional value, are preserved. On the contrary, refined oil is treated using alkalis, bleaching agents, and acids, which provide consistent viscosity to the final product. The healthiest oil is cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, which can augment energy and improve HDL (good) cholesterol. MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides) are abundant in coconut oil, which aids in weight management.



Consuming cold-pressed virgin Coconut oil which is pure, unrefined, and extracted from freshly harvested coconuts is an ideal choice for cooking, healthier than other refined vegetable oils. The cold pressing technology helps preserve and retain the natural goodness, vital nutrients, rich aroma and flavour of fresh coconuts. Coconut Oil contains healthy fatty acids that help boost energy and are also known to raise HDL (good) cholesterol in your blood, which is good for your overall. Coconut oil is also high in MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides) that help in overall weight management. Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director, Gaia good health shares the benefits of using cold-pressed coconut oil:



Overall Fitness: Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a kind of saturated fat, are abundant in coconut oil. MCTs have the potential to boost the number of calories burned by your body. As a result, it may help people lose weight.



Antimicrobial qualities: Lauric acid is a fatty acid found in coconut oil that accounts for nearly half of the MCTs. It has antibacterial properties that fight against disease-causing germs. Thus, lauric acid proves to be an effective bactericidal agent which can effectively destroy bacteria. Due to this cold-pressed coconut oil offers antibacterial and antifungal characteristics.



Natural energy booster: There are many energy drinks available on the market, but none of them is better than what naturally cold-pressed coconut oil can provide. MCT's found in cold pressed coconut oil are transferred straight to our livers and act as carbs, providing an expansive and ready supply of energy. MCTs have been widely used to formulate sports nutrition diets and are taken by many athletes around the globe.



Skincare expert: Cold-pressed coconut oil can care for your skin with more efficacy than any moisturizer that uses many artificial ingredients. Cold-pressed coconut oil, due to the preservation of all the nutritional properties, provides a therapeutic therapy for the skin, which can aid in the cure of skin diseases like atopic dermatitis. It enhances the moisture retention of chapped and dry skin and also helps in the better functioning of the skin by proving to be a shield against infectious agents, chemicals, and allergens.



Improves oral health: Streptococcus mutans is a round bacterium found in the oral cavity. Oil pulling is often used to improve dental hygiene in a cost-effective approach. Swishing cold-pressed coconut oil effectively eliminates S. mutans bacteria from our mouths in comparison to regular mouthwash.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:52 PM IST