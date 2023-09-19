The Debut Exhibition Of Pichwai Art Works At Gallery FPH Had 38 Out Of 41 Of The Arts Sold Out

The recently concluded debut show - Pichwai Art - at the newly opened Gallery FPH in Free Press House, Nariman Point had visitors from all walks of life appreciating the regional art of Rajasthan and the experimental space.

In a remarkable turn out 38 out of 41 paintings on the show – some of them by President Award winner artists from across the country - have been sold out during the 10-day exhibition. "It's a huge number for a new gallery. We didn't expect this number but most of the artwork was sold out," says Carol Goyal, the curator of the show.

She continues, "It has been a great experience for both the audience and the artists. Artists were able to come out of their places and show their work to the South Bombay audience."

Supported by the Free Press Journal, one of the oldest newspapers in the country, the 3,000 sqft gallery facing the Arabian Sea offers artists adequate resources and support to promote authentic creations.

“Art needs to come out of conventional museums and galleries and become available for people to see. Many people are not comfortable visiting art galleries because they feel intimidated. Spaces like these give them more accessibility to see the art,” says Carol.

But can Gallery FPH be a space where art students can showcase their work? We ask the curator. “Of course! Students are most welcome. In fact, they have to wait for months to exhibit their work in big galleries, whereas Gallery FPH is a space which gives them some of the best audiences from South Bombay. And there’s no money they have to pay,” she confirms.

Carol Goyal, the curator of the Pichwai art exhibition at Gallery FPH

Another highlight of the gallery space is that buyers have the opportunity to own artworks directly from the artists. “The biggest need for any art exhibition is the space and Gallery FPH is the answer for all artists. The gallery provides a space that can help the artists from rural India to come out and showcase their work in a city like Mumbai,” says Carol.

As of now, Carol is gearing up for the upcoming shows that will feature some of the eminent names showcasing sculptures from the art fraternity. “We are also thinking if we can have some artwork on the walls as well along with sculptures in the space,” she says.

The organisers also intend to host art and photography competitions coinciding with special days. “Depending upon the response we will also be inviting some of the renowned international artists to showcase their work at Gallery FPH,” adds the curator as we sign off.

