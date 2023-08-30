The Free Press Journal Takes City’s Art Scene A Notch Higher With A New Gallery Space ‘Gallery FPJ’ | FPJ

Mumbai, where cultural life reflects its ethnically diverse population often through art and culture, is a host to several museums and art galleries. From contemporary art galleries to heritage museums, the city is beaming with numerous wonderlands. Adding to this marvel list of cultural spaces is the Gallery FPJ at Free Press House in Nariman Point.

Trust, who has thoughtfully curated the debut and inaugural art exhibition-cum-sale for the upcoming Gallery FPJ.

Originating over 400 years ago in Nathdwara near Udaipur in Rajasthan, Pichwai means ‘that which hangs from the back’. The artworks were primarily made to hang behind the idol of Shrinathji, a local form of Krishna and the centre of Pushtimarg worship. Pichwai paintings feature intricate designs and vibrant colours, depicting daily vignettes from Lord Krishna’s life. “And, what better time to launch the gallery with Pichwai art than ahead of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, since the majority of the artwork includes Lord Krishna on the canvas,” the curator shares.

The paintings are created using natural colours made from minerals and plant extracts, making the style of artwork way ahead of its time for their sustainable approach. “The purpose of Pichwais, other than artistic appeal, is to narrate tales of Krishna to the devotees,” Carol explains.

Showcasing over 41 Pichwai artworks at this exhibition-cum sale, some of the paintings on display are by President Award-winning artists from the country. Moreover, art connoisseurs will have the opportunity to own artworks directly from the artists. “We will be selling them at artists’ prices and no gallery commission will be charged. It will be fair to the artist and the collector,” explains Carol, a lawyer with a Master’s degree in Art IP from London and New York. Carol has worked at Sotheby’s and DAG for over five years before dedicating her time to bringing artworks out of traditional galleries and curating exhibitions in more experimental spaces.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic years, most artists had no work. The Kailasham Trust funded the creation of many traditional artworks to support the entire fraternity. These paintings are a result of that initiative which was proactively done by our chairperson Tanya Goyal,” says Carol.

The Kailasham Trust was launched a decade ago to promote traditional and mainline arts. The trust owns a private museum called The Kailasham Museum in Gurgaon, which houses nearly 1000 pieces of ceramics and high-quality art.

When: September 1 to 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Gallery FPJ, Free Press House, Nariman Point

Entry: Free

