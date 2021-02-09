Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Teddy Day marks the fourth day of the week of love. It is a very special day for all the love birds who immensely adore the stuffed toy. Gifting a Teddy is a great way of expressing to your partner just how much you adore him/her.

Especially in the Covid times, many couples have been kept away from one another for a long time. What's better to make up for the time lost than sending a fluffy teddy bear to your loved one.

So here are some of the best messages and quotes to send to your partner along with a teddy bear.

"You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day dear!"

"I wish to have you, next to me, In every phase of my life I would always like to hug you like a teddy bear. So sending you one, to say, Happy Teddy Day!"

"I am not sending you a teddy, but it’s my replica. Hug me tight and wish me Happy teddy day"

'Sending a teddy to my cutest cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy Teddy Day"

It's Teddy Bear Day I just wanted to say "I LOVE YOU BEARY MUCH!"

"I am sending a Teddy to you. Love my Teddy Bear, Kiss my Teddy Bear, Hug my Teddy Bear, keep that Teddy Carefully Because Teddy has my heart Happy Teddy Day"

"I found my paradise in you, you are the most precious treasure. Just want to say I will always love you. Happy Teddy Day"

"Wherever I may go, you will always be there in my thoughts and mind. Wishing you lots of love. Happy Teddy Day"

"Thank you for always loving me and taking care of me – even when I am not much loveable. Happy Teddy day"

"It's a TEDDY BEAR DAY! And I 'm thinking of someone cute and huggable that someone SPECIAL IS YOU. Happy Teddy Bear Day!"

"You’re In My Thoughts And In My Heart wherever I May go. On Teddy Bear Day I’d Like To Say I Care More Than You Know”