Tapi Project Celebrates The Spirit Of Monsoon With

While on a tour of Japan, Surat-based independent band The Tapi Project were missing the Indian monsoon. The group’s vocalist, Swati Minaxi, began humming the Gujarati line ‘Shravan Aavyo, Varsaad Laavyo’, and soon, she and the band’s guitarist and songwriter Yogendra Saniyawala joined the other musicians in converting it into a song. Varsaad became part of their live set, but for its studio version, the group thought of introducing a twist.

The Tapi Project thus collaborated with popular singer Raghu Dixit, who sang Kannada lines written by Kiran Kaverappa. “We thought of having two languages to depict the universality of Indian monsoons, something that goes beyond language and culture,” says Yogendra. While the audio version of Varsaad is available on streaming platforms, the group also shot a video in a mud hut in Wayanad, Kerala. The video is shot by Gireesh Menon, using live footage.

The idea of a collaboration came after the band had an opportunity to play with Malian musician Samba Toure. “We realised that an additional flavour and language could work wonders with a song. It also goes with our sound,” says Yogendra.

The band, whose line-up is completed by drummer Gaurav Kapadia and bassist-synth player Biju Nambiar, blends folk elements with contemporary sounds. Varsaad is their first song in Gujarati, as so far, they have released Hindi tunes. Known for earlier tracks like Mehsoos, Haiya Ho, Khuda Ne Mera, Suburban Zindagi and Tapi, the band uses traces of trip-hop, jazz and ambient structures, besides Indian elements. Their influences are varied, with individual tastes covering Radiohead, Bjork, Etta James, Pink Floyd, Tool, Radicalfashion and many World Music acts. Says drummer Gaurav, “We listen to so many artistes but create the music the way it suits us. We also keep jamming, and improvising, till we get the right sound.” The lyrics are taken from day-today situations or inspired by nature and surroundings. Most songs have been written by Yogendra, though Khuda Ne Mere uses the verse of poet Rahat Indori.

The Tapi Project got its name from the song Tapi, used in its debut self-titled album released in 2017. Explains Yogendra, “We come from Surat, which is on the banks of the river Tapi. A decade ago, when we were being formed, it was common among many World Music bands to use ‘Project’ in their names. Hence, we called ourselves The Tapi Project. The song Tapi, in itself, has 21 names of the river, and is a prayer to all rivers and natural resources in the world.”

Among the members, Yogendra and Gaurav first met when in Surat. After seeing Swati cover some songs at local gigs, they decided to invite her. Biju joined later. The debut album, whose nine songs also included Paigam and Suburban Zindagi, met with a good response, but the band found its real calling in live performance. Says Swati, “I don’t consider myself to be a singer. I consider myself to be an emotion, which I try to express through my being, I would say singing came to me rather than me pursuing it.”

The band has had many shows abroad, including in European countries. It has also performed at the Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi. One of the attractions is Swati’s stage act, which involves singing high notes and lots of dance. Says Swati, “I don’t know if it’s a style, but that’s who I am. It’s developed over 10 years of singing. I love dance since childhood, and it has become an inseparable part of me and my performance. When I sing and dance with that energy, I feel exhausted and liberated, but I want that to happen again and again.”

Swati’s stage performance has been much appreciated on Mehsoos, which after its release in December 2023, quickly became a live favourite, with its impactful vocals, smooth guitaring, keyboard climax, and innovative drum patterns. The video was done in a single shot by Aditya Verma. According to Yogendra, the song is a simple reminder that even when the world turns around, people can find meaning, love and beauty around them. Now, Varsaad takes the band ahead in its journey as it celebrates the joy of the rains.