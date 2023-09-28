Tamil Actor Vishal Krishna Alleges CBFC For Corruption For Mark Antony's Hindi Version, Says Paid Rs 6.5 Lakh

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna whose movie Mark Antony released on September 15 in Tamil and Telugu and today in Hindi has called out CBFC for corruption. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to highlight the issue he faced while receiving the censor certificate from CBFC for the Hindi version of the film. In his tweet the Enemy actor wrote that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh - Rs 3 lakh for screening and Rs 3.5 lakh for the censorship certification to the mediators.

“#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB. (sic),” Vishal wrote on his X account and tagged Maharashtra State prime Minister Eknath Shinde and prime Minister Modi.

Vishal also released a video explaining the entire event.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony released in Tamil on September 15. Starring Vishal and S J Suryah as the protagonists, the film is a fun time-travel film based on gangsters. The Tamil version of the film has received good reviews both from audience as well as from the critics.

We reached out to CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi for a clarification. However, there was no response to our calls.