Take A Break! Learn Ways To Manage Work Pressure

We have often heard news of people committing suicide or getting into depression due to extreme work pressure. Similarly, a recent case unfolded where a 25-years-old Saurabh Kumar Laddha committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of his building due to work pressure. This is just one incident, but there are many like Saurabh who are struggling to balance their personal and professional life and handling pressure at work.

A 25 year old committed suicide due to work pressure. Colleague says - "The affairs within the firm are business as usual."



IIT Madras + IIM Calcutta. Worked at McKinsey.



I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/553s4my5nu — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 15, 2024

Work pressure and office culture can be toxic sometimes that leads to stress, anxiety and depression. It is important to understand that work is a part of our life, it is not our life. People often go wrong by involving their work into their personal space and relationships. Let’s undertake below steps to manage extreme work pressure in our life:

Focus on the Present

Whenever we are dealing with any work, we often think of what will happen in the future or what if something bad happens. Instead of worrying about the outcome in the future, try to think about the present situation and how to deal with it. Thinking about the future can lead to more stress and negative thoughts, wherein, focusing on the present work can give you solution and ways to complete the tasks.

Fix your Attitude

We often question our self-worth and capability when working under pressure. We think we won’t be able to manage or it won’t be complete. Instead of questioning yourself, start taking it up as a challenge. Challenge gives you space to fight back and work things out. This way it will help you to complete the task and boost confidence and know your self-worth.

Say positive affirmations

It is very easy to say “Be Positive”, but it is very hard to be positive and keep a positive mindset during hard times. Instead of just trying to think positive, try saying positive affirmations to yourself. Say you have handled much worse situations than this before, this is just a tough time you have to fight it and win over it, I am confident in myself and I know I will do it, nothing is impossible. These affirmations give you confidence in yourself and things often work out in those situations. Remember that negative thoughts bring negativity.

Canva

Take help when needed

Don’t take all the pressure on yourself. You have people around you in the office and team that can actually help you during such situations. Asking for help shouldn't make you feel small but coordinating with your colleagues and talking about work gives you solutions and a clear picture about the work. If you feel pressure, talk to your manager or someone that can actually help you to make your work easier or at least manageable to do with time.

Stay Calm

We often lose our mind and get into panic mode during pressure. Instead, take a deep breath and calm yourself down. Plan out your work and timing before starting the work. Planning makes you stay on track and have note of everything that you are doing and have to be done. Panic mode tends to make you make mistakes, so stay calm and go for it. You can do it!

Canva

Take Break

Take a break when your mind and body needs it. Know that you have your life to live and time to spend time with your loved ones. Go for vacation or do things you love to do sometimes. Your body and mind need some fresh air and rest. Take a day off and come back with more energy and a fresh mind. Don’t work up so much that you drain yourself to an extent that you tend to take your own life. Work is important, but your life is more important.