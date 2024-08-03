Tackling Osteoarthritis: Strategies And Solutions For The Monsoon Season

The monsoon season, with its heavy rains and increased humidity, often brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but for those suffering from arthritis, this season can be particularly challenging. Recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that osteoarthritis predominantly affects individuals aged 55 and above, with 73% falling into this age group, and 60% of those affected being female. The data further indicates that the knee is the most commonly impacted joint, followed by the hip and hand, leading to a prevalence of 365 million arthritis patients. Given the ageing populations, rising obesity rates, and increased instances of injury, the global prevalence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to persistently rise.

Osteoarthritis can arise from various factors, including a history of joint injury or overuse, older age, and excess weight, with a higher prevalence observed among women compared to men.

Causes for Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is primarily caused by the gradual wear and tear of cartilage, the protective tissue at the ends of bones. Key factors include aging, which reduces the cartilage's ability to heal, and joint injuries, which can accelerate cartilage breakdown. Obesity adds extra stress on weight-bearing joints, while genetics can predispose individuals to cartilage degeneration. Additionally, repetitive joint stress from certain occupations or sports can contribute to osteoarthritis development.

Homeopathy for Osteoarthritis

As a complementary medical system, homeopathy offers holistic treatments that are safe and without any side effects. Homoeopathy works by modulating the body's immunity, which helps to reduce joint inflammation. Rhus Tox can be recommended for symptoms like acute pain in wet weather and severe pain that improves with continued movement, while Calcarea Carbonica is a constitutional medicine which helps arthritic patients who are overweight.

Lifestyle Changes

Managing osteoarthritis effectively involves several lifestyle changes. One crucial step is managing a healthy weight, as excess weight puts additional pressure on weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips, worsening pain and inflammation. Frequent low-impact activity like swimming, are advantageous because they support weight maintenance without overstressing the joints. It's important to avoid sitting on the ground that involves squatting or crossing legs, as these positions can increase joint stress. Instead, opt for sitting on a chair that allows for straight leg placement to minimize discomfort.

To further protect the joints, avoid direct weight-bearing activities like jogging, which can cause significant impact and jerk. When walking up or down stairs, slowly place both feet on each step rather than one foot per step to reduce the risk of injury. In addition to relieving pain, warm fermentation helps promote blood flow to the afflicted areas and relax muscles. Engage in slow, level walking to avoid sudden jerks that could aggravate the joints. By incorporating these modifications, individuals can improve their mobility and reduce pain, leading to a better quality of life.

For personalized treatment, it is essential to consult with a qualified homeopath.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)