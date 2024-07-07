Beat COPD: Early Diagnosis Is Key to Managing This Preventable Lung Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive lung disease characterized by long-term respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation. It primarily includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, as of November 2022, an estimated 6.3 crore people in India suffer from COPD, accounting for about 32% of the global COPD burden. Despite being common, preventable, and treatable, COPD continues to cause persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow concerns, significantly impacting the quality of life for many people. Early diagnosis and management are crucial in reducing the disease's progression and improving patient outcomes.

Causes of COPD

Prolonged exposure to toxic substances is the main cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with cigarette smoking being the core contributing factor because of its harmful effects on the lungs and airways. Exposure to air pollution, chemicals, dust at work, and second-hand smoke are additional major contributors. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is one genetic component that can occasionally have a role in the development of COPD. The risk is also increased by a history of severe childhood respiratory infections and chronic respiratory infections. These elements cause inflammation and damage to the lungs, which in turn causes chronic respiratory symptoms and restricted airflow, which are hallmarks of COPD.

Treatment of COPD

Homeopathic treatment aims to minimize acute exacerbations of the disease, offering immediate relief and preventing further disease progression. By addressing underlying causes and providing holistic care, it effectively manages both acute and chronic bronchitis, with the goal of alleviating symptoms and reducing their recurrence.

Homeopathic treatment is tailored to each patient, taking into account their physical, emotional, and psychological condition. Bryonia is recommended for a dry, barking cough that worsens at night, while Ant Tart is suggested for a rattling cough. The above homeopathic medicines are to be taken in 30 C, 4 pills twice a day – till symptoms subside.

Another medicine ASPIDOSPERMA mother tincture 8-10 drops in ½ cup of water twice a day ½ hour before meals, acts as a lung tonic by removing temporary obstruction by stimulating respiratory centres.

Lifestyle Changes

For chronic bronchitis patients, incorporating exercises that strengthen chest muscles and improve cardiovascular abilities can open airways and aid breathing. While gym workouts may come to mind, less intense forms of exercise also offer significant benefits. Cycling enhances heart health, is gentle on joints, and boosts lower body endurance. Swimming, another excellent cardiovascular workout, increases lung capacity; however, it's important to use clean pools to avoid breathing issues. Yoga, with its gentle stretches and breath work, strengthens the chest muscles and respiratory system, while walking in fresh air can also help open airways and improve breathing.

COPD is a chronic and debilitating disease with significant impacts on patients' lives. While conventional medicine remains essential for managing COPD, homeopathy offers a complementary approach that some patients find beneficial for symptom relief and overall well-being. For personalised treatment, it is essential to consult with a qualified homeopath.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)