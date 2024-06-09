How To Get Relief From Tension And Stress Headaches

Stress has become a part of everyone's lives in today's fast-moving world. Constant pressure, from personal obligations to job demands, can take many forms, with tension and stress headaches being the most common. These headaches can seriously impair a person's quality of life, ranging from little discomfort to unbearable pain.

Understanding headaches

Tension-type headaches (TTHs) are often described as a feeling of pressure or tightness around the head, sometimes extending into the neck. They can be triggered by stress or problems with neck muscles and typically emerge during teenage years. Surprisingly, women are 50% more likely to experience TTHs than men.

Tension-type headaches (TTHs): These headaches come in two main forms: episodic and chronic. Episodic TTH attacks occur on fewer than 15 days a month and can last from a few hours to several days. Chronic TTH, however, is more relentless and debilitating, with about 3% of individuals enduring daily episodes. While most people with episodic TTHs encounter them infrequently, some may experience them more regularly, even up to a few times a month. India stands out with the highest prevalence of TTH in the world, as per a 2021 Lancet study. A staggering 374 million people in the country grapple with these headaches, marking 26,160 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Stress Headaches: In a 2023 survey conducted by Bayer's Consumer Health Division, 93% of 5,310 respondents across 20 cities (tier 1 and 2) across 15 Indian states, attributed increased headaches post-pandemic to elevated stress levels. The survey also revealed that stress has particularly affected the mid-level generation (35-49 years), with 89% reporting headaches, followed by 87% of millennials and 64% of individuals over 50.

Causes

Tension and stress headaches stem from emotional stress, muscle tension, anxiety, poor posture, eyestrain, sleep problems, caffeine/alcohol intake, meal skipping, and environmental factors. Emotional stress from work, relationships, or life events can tense head and neck muscles. Anxiety and depression can exacerbate headaches. Poor posture strains neck and shoulder muscles. Eyestrain from screens or inadequate lighting triggers headaches. Sleep issues worsen stress. Caffeine, alcohol, and meal skipping disrupt blood sugar, while environmental factors like noise or weather can act as triggers.

Treatment

Homeopathic remedies are highly individualized, taking into account not only the physical symptoms but also the emotional and mental state of the individual. By addressing the underlying imbalances contributing to tension and stress headaches, homeopathy aims to provide long-lasting relief without the side effects

4 pills of Kali Phos 30 C, twice a day is recommended for tension headache triggered by stress, anxiety and emotional disturbances, while 4 pills of Cimicifuga Racemosa 30 C, twice a day can be suggested for tension headache with contracted neck muscles.

Lifestyle changes

To address tension and stress headaches, focus on stress management via relaxation methods such as deep breathing or meditation. Improve posture, limit screen time, ensure regular sleep patterns, and maintain a balanced diet with consistent meals. Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake, and create a calming environment by minimizing noise and bright lights.

It is essential to seek guidance from a qualified homeopath.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)