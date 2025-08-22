Meet Stylish Mom, Indian Squash Player & Dinesh Karthik's Wife Dipika Pallikal

By: Rahul M | August 22, 2025

Dipika Pallikal made history as the first Indian squash player to break into the world’s top 10 rankings, inspiring countless youngsters to take up the sport

She is not just a celebrated athlete but also a chic mom of twins, often spotted adorning comfortable yet fashionable outfits

Her fairy-tale romance with cricketer Dinesh Karthik began in 2013, leading to two beautiful weddings: one in Christian style on 18 August 2015 and another in traditional Hindu style on 20 August 2015

Dipika and Dinesh welcomed their adorable twin boys, Kabir and Zian, on 18 October 2021. She balances her athletic career and motherhood gracefully, setting an example for many young moms

Whether it’s festivals or family celebrations, Dipika knows how to make a statement in graceful sarees and elegant ethnic ensembles

From athleisure looks to casual day-out outfits, Dipika’s style is effortless and chic, making her a true icon of comfort fashion

Together, Dipika and Dinesh represents the definition of a power couple, excelling in their respective sports while supporting each other’s journeys and sharing glimpses of their stylish family life

