World Fashion Day 2025: Ishaan Khatter Is The Rising Icon In Indian Men's Couture

By: Rahul M | August 21, 2025
World Fashion Day is observed on August 21, recognising and appreciating the art and spirit of couture as a form of cultural and artistic expression
And just yesterday (August 20), Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to front a worldwide campaign for Hugo Boss
The ‘Dhadak’ fame has been announced as one of the leading faces of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 “Be the Next” campaign, which highlights the German luxury house’s push for diversity and fresh representation on the global stage
The brand described Ishaan and Aaron Pierre as “two electrifying talents” who represent ambition, determination, and vision
And clearly, Ishaan is the right choice, as the actor is pushing boundaries in the Indian men's couture scene with one look at a time
From the streets of Mumbai to the global red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, Ishaan has made headlines with his traditional and contemporary ensembles
And, its safe to say that Ishaan is the rising star in the Indian fashion industry, serving looks everyone should take inspiration from