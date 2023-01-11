Sunday binge in Goa: The Village Bistro rolls out a new menu of 'local food'

e-Paper Get App
The chef has collaborated with Thivim's renowned chef Auntie Gloria, known for her depth in flavours

Priyanka ChandaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
The newly launched Village Bistro in Arpora, Goa is all set to serve delicious brunch menu every Sunday. Starting from January 15, The Village Bistro will serve its Sunday menu - ‘The Village Share’ with a few ingredients of surprise.

Opened by Chef Gracian De Souza, the bistro features original recipes created by him in his signature style of adapting European favourites to the Goan mood. The two-storey goan-style restaurant poses a homely structure with a relaxed and informal seating, a chatty bar and an airy atmosphere. Minimal and cheerful, the bar hosts an extensive wine list and serves refreshing cocktails.

Filled with nostalgia and history, the restaurant aims to build a community of foodies sharing a unique food experience. The chef has collaborated with Thivim's renowned chef Auntie Gloria, known for her depth in flavours. Goan Auntie.

Featuring a rotational menu every Sunday, the restaurant plans to partner with different neighbourhoods reflecting on recipes belonging to the diverse villages of Goa. It means that the Home Chef  will have full control over the Sunday menu, offering recipes she’s inherited from her lineage. It also means that all the people in Goa can look forward to a jolly afternoon relishing authentic dishes and supporting a community driven initiative.

For the launch brunch menu Chef Auntie Gloria will be cooking up her much sought-after Pork Roast. The menu includes a host of grills, fresh salads and a variety of seafood. The highlight of the menu will be Couscous Tabbouleh served with pickled mushrooms, fresh parsley and zaatar along with chickpeas. The Pork Stew is another delicacy that should be given a shot, a concoction of mint couscous with some chickpeas and harissa giving it a spicy tinge. 

Where: Arpora, Goa

When: Every Sunday starting from January 15.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Price: ₹ 2,000 + for two.

Contact: +91 072194 88898

