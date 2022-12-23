New Year 2023: Not Sunburn, but these 6 party places in Goa you shouldn't miss to celebrate New Year

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 23, 2022
Party in Goa is not restricted to Sunburn but there are other happening celebration places too. We have shortlisted a few of them so that you can decide for yourself which party you will like to attend if you are or planning to go to Goa
KRANK x UKIYO Boutique Beach Festival: India’s favorite boutique festival in Goa where you will get to enjoy performances by musicians and artists like Magdalena, Hozho, Rafael Cerato, Nils Hoffmann, Juan Hansen
When: 27-30th December 2022, Where: Ashvem Beach in Goa, Price: INR 1,500 onwards
Dubfire ~ Masquerade New Year Party: Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 at Goa's most exotic Marbela Beach Resort with Dubfire artist
There will be fire dancers, bar, food and fireworks show along with great music & dance party on December 31 from 5 pm and INR 3000 onwards
Shunya by WildFlower hostels is organising Shamanic Party on December 27 from 6 pm which will include special art by Veda Ram and performances by international musicians at INR 550 onwards
One Night in Goa with the Bollywood mashup king, DJ Chetas who will be performing live at The Westin Goa, Anjuna on Dec 30, 11 pm and the ticket will cost INR 1,500 onwards
New Year`s Eve ‘23 at Ocean Of Love: Enjoy live music with the best DJ's and performances, delicious cuisine at beach-facing resort- La Calypso Hotel Beach Lawn in Goa on December 31
There will also be live percussionist performance, live dhol, fire dancer and fire show, all at INR 1000 onwards
Cinema By The Sea is bringing Sunset Cinema Club at Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Candolim to create Goa's only open-air cinema experience, by the Sea on Dec 24-25
You can watch heartwarming Christmas-themed movies with your loved ones under the stars with awesome food and a whole lot of Christmas cheer. The ticket will cost INR 400 onwards. All these party places can be booked online
