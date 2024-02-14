Sundarbans Day: Mark This Occasion With Chef Kunal Kapur's Honey-Based Recipes To Boost Immunity

Sundarbans Day is a celebration dedicated to the Sundarbans, an ecologically significant mangrove forest region shared between India and Bangladesh. On this occasion, Chef Kunal Kapur shares a few healthy honey-based recipes aimed at boosting immunity as it goes unsaid that the natural liquid is not only a mere sweetener but also an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial agent. Take a look at the recipes which are both delicious and nutritious. They definitely serve as a great 'dabba' option and a quick snack.
Corn Spinach Honey Toasties
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of Honey, 6 slices Brown Bread, 1 cup Boiled and Chopped Spinach, 3/4 cup Boiled Corn Kernels, Butter, 1 Teaspoon Oil, Salt to taste, and Pepper
Method:
Begin with cutting each bread slices into two triangular halves
Put some melted butter on each slice and spread it
Now, spread a layer of spinach leaf on each slice of breads
For the corn mixture, add pepper and salt to boiled corn kernels and mix them well
Spread the corn mixture on the slices as the next layer after spinach leaf
Now, heat a little oil in a non-stick pan and put the bread on it
First put it from the bottom side (the spinach & corn layer should be on the top)
Once the bread is toasted, turn it upside down carefully and toast that side too
Once nicely cooked, take out each bread slice and drizzle 1 tbsp of 100% pure and natural honey and put it onto a plate. Serve it hot.
Honey, Fruit & Nut Yogurt Bowl
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of Honey, 4-5 Strawberries, Small bunch of Grapes, 1 Kiwi, 1 Banana, Handful of Blueberries, 1 Apple, Plain Yogurt, and Walnuts
Method:
Cut all the fruits one by one into bite-sized pieces
Now, take a bowl and arrange the pieces of fruits neatly into it
Then, cover the fruit pieces with plain yogurt, later top it with the walnuts and drizzle 1 tbsp of 100% Pure & Natural Honey and enjoy.
Honey-Chia Energy Drink
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp of Honey, 2 Tsp Chia Seeds, 1 Tsp Fresh Lime Juice, 1 Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice, and 2 Cups of Water
Method:
Take a small jar preferably with lid and add chia seeds in it
Then, add 1 tbsp of 100% Pure & Natural Honey into the chia seeds
Add some lime juice and lemon juice on by one into the jar and add some water as per the consistency
Now, start stirring all the ingredients well until well combined
Later, cover the jar and keep it inside the fridge for about an hour (you will see the chia seeds swell after absorbing the water)
Remove the Jar from the fridge when ready to drink, stir again, enjoy it cool.