Sundarbans Day: Mark This Occasion With Chef Kunal Kapur's Honey-Based Recipes To Boost Immunity

Sundarbans Day is a celebration dedicated to the Sundarbans, an ecologically significant mangrove forest region shared between India and Bangladesh. On this occasion, Chef Kunal Kapur shares a few healthy honey-based recipes aimed at boosting immunity as it goes unsaid that the natural liquid is not only a mere sweetener but also an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial agent. Take a look at the recipes which are both delicious and nutritious. They definitely serve as a great 'dabba' option and a quick snack.

Corn Spinach Honey Toasties

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Honey, 6 slices Brown Bread, 1 cup Boiled and Chopped Spinach, 3/4 cup Boiled Corn Kernels, Butter, 1 Teaspoon Oil, Salt to taste, and Pepper

Method:

Begin with cutting each bread slices into two triangular halves

Put some melted butter on each slice and spread it

Now, spread a layer of spinach leaf on each slice of breads

For the corn mixture, add pepper and salt to boiled corn kernels and mix them well

Spread the corn mixture on the slices as the next layer after spinach leaf

Now, heat a little oil in a non-stick pan and put the bread on it

First put it from the bottom side (the spinach & corn layer should be on the top)

Once the bread is toasted, turn it upside down carefully and toast that side too

Once nicely cooked, take out each bread slice and drizzle 1 tbsp of 100% pure and natural honey and put it onto a plate. Serve it hot.

Honey, Fruit & Nut Yogurt Bowl

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Honey, 4-5 Strawberries, Small bunch of Grapes, 1 Kiwi, 1 Banana, Handful of Blueberries, 1 Apple, Plain Yogurt, and Walnuts

Method:

Cut all the fruits one by one into bite-sized pieces

Now, take a bowl and arrange the pieces of fruits neatly into it

Then, cover the fruit pieces with plain yogurt, later top it with the walnuts and drizzle 1 tbsp of 100% Pure & Natural Honey and enjoy.

Honey-Chia Energy Drink

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp of Honey, 2 Tsp Chia Seeds, 1 Tsp Fresh Lime Juice, 1 Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice, and 2 Cups of Water

Method:

Take a small jar preferably with lid and add chia seeds in it

Then, add 1 tbsp of 100% Pure & Natural Honey into the chia seeds

Add some lime juice and lemon juice on by one into the jar and add some water as per the consistency

Now, start stirring all the ingredients well until well combined

Later, cover the jar and keep it inside the fridge for about an hour (you will see the chia seeds swell after absorbing the water)

Remove the Jar from the fridge when ready to drink, stir again, enjoy it cool.