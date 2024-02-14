Valentine's Day 2024: Visit These Restaurants In Mumbai To Celebrate Love With Special Valentine's Menu

Valentine's Day has arrived and it's time to celebrate it with your partner. Looking for restaurants with a great ambience and special menu for the season? Here's a list of eateries across Mumbai you can visit to wine and dine this Valentine's.

The Nest, Bandra

Experience a culinary journey by trying their heart-shaped pizzas to mark this season of love and affection. The restaurant's Valentine's Special Set Menu, savoring exclusive flavors, includes delectable sushi and ramen, eggs Benedict, freshly baked croissants, cheesecakes, and milkshakes. Interestingly, The Nest plans to capture the couple's special moments and turn them into an ever-lasting memory with their complimentary instant Polaroid pictures.

Cafe Noir, Lower Parel

One may head to this cafe for their exquisite Valentine's Day menu which can be enjoyed in the ambiance reminiscent of Parisian streets in South Bombay. The specially curated menu includes tempting pasta, healthy salads, and desserts for a 'kuch meeta ho jaye' moment along with some wine being offered for a great dining experience.

Cosy Box, Lower Parel

Visit this place for a wonderful date as it has a promising special menu to mark Valentine's Day that offers Avocado Whole Grain Toast, Black Forest Prawn Maki Roll to tantalise taste buds. For a sweet celebration, one may try the Delice Raspberry Chocolate.

FARZI, Goregaon East

While this happens to be a popular place for foodies, it turns out to be a little more special during Valentine's with its well-crafted mocktails and cocktails to celebrate the occasion. Something one must try here to embrace the romantic vibe is their "Fantasy Martini" which is believed to be a perfect drink for every love story. Talking of the main course, one may choose from a wide range of options which include mushroom, paneer, chicken, and prawn-based delicacies.