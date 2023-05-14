Sun, sand, and accessibility: Greece makes waves with wheelchair-friendly beaches

Greece makes waves with wheelchair-friendly beaches | Twitter

Greece, known as the cradle of Western civilisation, is a country located in southeastern Europe. With its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm Mediterranean climate, the country has been a sought-after destination for travelers from around the world. From ancient ruins to idyllic islands, Greece offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to various interests and preferences.

Apart from its historical treasures, Greece boasts breathtaking natural beauty. The country is renowned for its picturesque coastline, adorned with sandy beaches, and charming fishing villages.

Being the most popular tourist destination in the world, Greece has taken a significant step towards inclusivity and accessibility by making hundreds of its beaches wheelchair-friendly, providing people with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the country’s stunning coastlines.

Currently, nearly 150 beaches have undergone the changes, while the rest will be done soon. With the help of the Greek-designed Seatrac system, wheelchair users can now access the sea without any assistance. This innovative technological assistant is designed to promote autonomy, quality, and wellness in everyday life.

What is the Seatrac system?

The Seatrac system is a technological assistant designed to promote autonomy, quality, and wellness in everyday life. Greece is revolutionizing beach accessibility with the introduction of the Seatrac system. This free service offers unassisted sea access to people with disabilities and mobility issues, giving them the opportunity to enjoy beach activities with their family and friends.

With the help of Seatrac, Greece is making a total of 287 beaches fully accessible to people with mobility problems, by introducing essential facilities such as parking, bathroom/changing facilities, ramps and corridors for sun loungers, and refreshment bars. While 147 beaches have already been transformed to be more accessible, the others will be transformed soon.

Moreover, fully accessible beaches contribute to the development of the local economy by attracting visitors with disabilities, as well as visitors with limited mobility, such as elderly people, pregnant women, and people with temporary injuries.

Struggle with accessibility

The topography of Greece makes it challenging for people with disabilities to move around freely. Even before uneven streets and steps were created, the country’s rocky and mountainous terrain posed accessibility challenges.

However, Greece has made great strides in ensuring ease of movement and access for disabled people since the 2004 Athens Olympics. The recent introduction of the Seatrac system is another step towards creating a more inclusive environment for people with disabilities and mobility issues.