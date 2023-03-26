Confused between beach & mountain? 7 Indian destinations that offer best of both worlds

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Ganpatipule in Maharashtra is a beautiful beach that is flanked by ravishing, lush green mountains on the other side

MaharashtraTourism

Gokarna, Karnataka is one of the most popular beaches in India. The destination offers trekking along with its beaches like Om beach, Kudle beach, Paradise beach, Nirvana beach and Half Moon beach

Traveltriangle

Varkala in Kerela is situated around 51 km away from Thiruvananthapuram. The destination is known for its high cliffs and gorgeous beaches

Tripto

Elephant Beach, Andaman's Havelock island is a popular tourist attraction. The pristine beach is one of the cleanest beaches of the world

AndamanTourism

Canacona in South Goa has some gorgeous beaches like Agonda Beach, Butterfly Beach and Palolem Beach. You can experience the best of both sides by visiting these beaches

Thrillopia

Dapoli in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district is a hidden gem. Apart from the beach, you can also explore Panhalakaji caves, Unhavare hot springs Harnai Port and spot dolphins at Murud beach

MaharashtraTourism

Yarada in Andhra Pradesh is situated around 15 km away from Visakhapatnam. You can trek, along with exploring the beach

Thrillopia

