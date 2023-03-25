8 places to visit in Meghalaya

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
Dawki River, also known as the 'clear river' has gone viral on social media. The river is so clear that pebbles and fishes are clear to the naked eye
Elephant Falls in Shillong is named after an elephant shaped rock during the British era. The original name for the falls is ‘Ka Kshaid Lai Pateng Khohsiew’, which means three step waterfall
Double-decker Living Root Bridge situated in Cherrapunji is famous for its bridge made up of roots of an rubber tree. The 200 year old bridge is 3 km long at a height of 2400 feet
Umiam Lake in Shillong is located close to the East Khasi Hills. It is a perfect spot to visit during sunrise and sunset to witness the majestic view of the hills
Baghmara Reserve Forest is only 4km from the town of Baghmara. The reserve has Rhinos, elephants, feathered creatures and langurs that makes it a must visit place for every wildlife enthusiast
Mawsmai Caves is located close to Cherrapunji. The 150 meter long cave becomes narrow at some places where a visitor needs to crawl which adds to the thrill of the tourists
Nohkalikai Waterfalls, Cherrapunji is located just 5 Km from the main town. The waterfall situated at a height of 340 meters is known to be the country’s tallest plunge falls
Balpakram National Park located in Garo Hills, Western Meghalaya is a paradise for all the wildlife enthusiasts. From Red Panda, Wild Buffalo, Elephant, Tiger, Deer, Leopards etc you can spot many animals
