Summer fiesta: 5 fun activities for your kids this summer at Aquaventure

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdown has been eased, Dubai has become one of the favourite tourist destinations for Indians. If numbers have to be believed, about 18 lakh Indians travel to this Venice of the Gulf. With skyrocketing towers, the most modern residential apartments and thriving nightlife and culinary culture, there lies Dubai's an fun space — Aquaventure Waterpark in Atlantis, The Palm. Here are 5 things that you should not miss experiencing with your children at Atlantis, The Palm for a fun-filled memorable holiday.

Experience the thrill at waterpark

You need a whole day to explore this place. It is a 22.5-hectare resort with three themed towers and a mile of shoreline. With 50 amazing water slides and other water activities, this waterpark has set a new Guinness World Record for the most water slides in a water park.

The rides include Odyssey of Terror, the largest water slide in the world, which has a final plunge where visitors feel almost weightless as they experience free-falling down a curved wall. You are pushed 449 meters through a series of pitch-dark tunnels as it mixes speed, power, and a rafting adventure. Another ride is Zoomerango, which has vertical zooms, including a 14-meter-high vertical wall, and mega-drop plummets. These two are the scariest rides you will come across.

For children, there is a separate section, which has some amazing fun rides where parents can also accompany their toddlers. You can also go for River Rapids and Raging Rapids, which provide the typical lazy river experience with an adrenaline rush.

Adventure with dolphins

Head to Dolphin Bay where you not only see the dolphins closely but also swim with them. The three newly added experiences include Dolphin Kayak, Dolphin Paddle, and Dolphin Sunrise.

Dolphin Kayak: You will enter the water in a double or single kayak and watch as the naturally curious dolphins swim by in the tranquil setting of the lagoon. It is a surreal experience seeing these mammals swimming their way.

Dolphin Encounter: Meet their resident dolphins in the shallow, waist-deep water with marine mammal specialists while learning more about their unique biology and natural behaviours. Take your children to meet the dolphins from the edge of the lagoon as they learn about their interesting behaviours and how they can help protect the oceans. There's also a unique behind-the-scenes marine education programme, where children can join their team of specialists and learn how we care for these animals.

The Lost Chamber Aquarium

This stunning 11-million-litre aquarium is home to an array of sharks, rays and colourful fish. There are about 25-30 fish tanks with many different and colourful sea species that you may not have seen before. Your children can spend hours watching these sea beauties and admire them.

Dine at Barracudas

The restaurant offers wide range of pizza, pasta and burgers along with an array of drinks to pair with. The space is divided into two sections – indoor and outdoor dining. It is located on the far end of the park and near the beach. There's also an Indian section offering dosas and other Indian delicacies. If you want to keep it simple, pick up their Red Sauce Pasta. We paired the dish with a fresh juice. You can also opt for variety of beverages. You can choose to eat your meal in the air-conditioned dining hall, or enjoy it outside.

