Sula Fest 2020: Dates, tickets, where to stay, how to reach, music line-up

The 13th edition of India’s biggest vineyard music festival- Sula Fest is just around the corner. Set in the lush green Sula’s vineyards in Nashik – the wine capital of India, the festival is a great way to create memories with your loved ones. The serene Ganagapur lake and the hills in the vicinity give the place a charming look and feel.

Here is all you need to know about Sula Fest 2020:

Sula Fest 2020 dates and venue:

Dates: February 1 and 2, 2020

Venue: Sula Vineyards, Gat 36/2, Govardhan Village, Off, Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Nashik, Maharashtra 422222

Sula Fest 2020 tickets:

You can book the tickets on Paytm insider. The ticket for Saturday is Rs. 2,800 per person and the same is for Sunday. If you want an entry on both the days of the festival, it would cost you Rs. 4,600 per person. You can also book your tickets in person by visiting the winery.

Where to stay at Sula Fest 2020:

You can accommodate yourself under the stars in the tents while at the festival. The camping cost for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is Rs. 2299, Rs. 3199 and Rs. 2599 respectively. Camping on Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday will cost you Rs. 5199 and camping for three days- Friday, Saturday and Sunday will cost you Rs. 7299. If you do not prefer camping you can choose to live in any nearby hotels.

How to reach Sula Fest 2020:

Sula Vineyards are 170 km from Mumbai, which is approximately 4 hours ride, whereas it is 225 km from Pune, which is a 5 and a half hours of travel.

Sula Fest 2020 Music lineup:

The Spindoctor, Voctronica, When Chai Met Toast, Jah Sun The Rising Tide (SLY), Hot Chip, My Baby, Doctor Dru, Electrophazz, Salim-Sulaiman, Kohra, Rumba de Bodas, Shveta Salve, The Local Train

