Ready for Spoken Fest 2020 yet? Here's all you need to know from where to book tickets to what not to miss

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo credits: Insider

As our short-lived winter might end soon, Mumbaikars will gather at Jio Garden to celebrate the art of word and performance. Spoken Fest 2020 is only a couple of days away and if you have anything except attending the beautiful gathering and celebration of stories and storytelling, you must cancel and get yourself registered for the fest, we promise you won’t regret it.

This weekend, you won’t only be mesmerised by the power of words and music, you will also have a chance to be taught the same by experts in the field. Spoken Fest 2020 has a lot in store for you and your friends and family, so come along with people and be a part of the vibrant art culture of Mumbai.

Here’s all you need to know about the Spoken Fest 2020

When is the Fest?

January 11 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m

January 12 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m

Where is the Fest?

JioWorld Garden, BKC, Bandra

Tickets

Phase 2 Season Ticket- Rs 1499 (valid for both days)

Day 1- Rs 1199

Day 2- Rs 1199

Under 21 Ticket- Rs 999 for anyone younger than 21-years-of-age (valid for both days)

You can buy the tickets from here

Find the complete schedule of fest below:

Here’s the complete list of workshops scheduled for both days:

Saturday Workshops

1. Masterclass w/ Rudy Francisco

2. Let’s make a LAVANI! w/ Bhushan Korgaonkar

3. Creativity at Work w/ Contracts For Creators

4. Netflix: FanFiction Workshop w/ Mayur Puri

5. Spotify: Creator's Workshop - Yeh Podcast Kya Hai w/ Roshan Abbas

6. Spotify: Anchor Bootcamp

7. Manual Brewing Workshop w/ Blue Tokai

Sunday Workshops

1. Masterclass w/ Shane Koyczan

2. Discover your clown w/ Rupesh Tillu

3. Dealing with the internal critic w/ Rosie Garland

4. Spotify: Creator's Workshop - I’m all ears w/ Gaurav Kapur

5. Spotify: Anchor Bootcamp

The Fest will also have live performances by celebrated artists and bands.

Here’s the complete list of performers for Spoken Fest 2020:

The Local Train

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Rudy Francisco

Shane Koyczan

Mithila Palkar

Slight Diversion

Rohan Joshi

Taba Chake

Varun Grover

Yahya Bootwala

Hari Sankar

Spitfire

Rupesh Tillu

Vipul Rikhi

Sainee Raj

Shruti Vyas

Amandeep Singh

Amol Parashar

Anshu Mor

Megha Rao

Kausar Munir

Gaurav Tripathi

Priya Malik

Jasmine Khurana

Sumit Roy

Karan Deshmukh

Sriti Jha

Samar Mehdi

Mahitha

