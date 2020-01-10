Ready for Spoken Fest 2020 yet? Here's all you need to know from where to book tickets to what not to miss

As our short-lived winter might end soon, Mumbaikars will gather at Jio Garden to celebrate the art of word and performance. Spoken Fest 2020 is only a couple of days away and if you have anything except attending the beautiful gathering and celebration of stories and storytelling, you must cancel and get yourself registered for the fest, we promise you won’t regret it.
This weekend, you won’t only be mesmerised by the power of words and music, you will also have a chance to be taught the same by experts in the field. Spoken Fest 2020 has a lot in store for you and your friends and family, so come along with people and be a part of the vibrant art culture of Mumbai.
Here’s all you need to know about the Spoken Fest 2020
When is the Fest?
January 11 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m
January 12 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m
Where is the Fest?
JioWorld Garden, BKC, Bandra
Tickets
Phase 2 Season Ticket- Rs 1499 (valid for both days)
Day 1- Rs 1199
Day 2- Rs 1199
Under 21 Ticket- Rs 999 for anyone younger than 21-years-of-age (valid for both days)
You can buy the tickets from here
Find the complete schedule of fest below:
Here’s the complete list of workshops scheduled for both days:
Saturday Workshops
1. Masterclass w/ Rudy Francisco
2. Let’s make a LAVANI! w/ Bhushan Korgaonkar
3. Creativity at Work w/ Contracts For Creators
4. Netflix: FanFiction Workshop w/ Mayur Puri
5. Spotify: Creator's Workshop - Yeh Podcast Kya Hai w/ Roshan Abbas
6. Spotify: Anchor Bootcamp
7. Manual Brewing Workshop w/ Blue Tokai
Sunday Workshops
1. Masterclass w/ Shane Koyczan
2. Discover your clown w/ Rupesh Tillu
3. Dealing with the internal critic w/ Rosie Garland
4. Spotify: Creator's Workshop - I’m all ears w/ Gaurav Kapur
5. Spotify: Anchor Bootcamp
The Fest will also have live performances by celebrated artists and bands.
Here’s the complete list of performers for Spoken Fest 2020:
The Local Train
Peter Cat Recording Co.
Rudy Francisco
Shane Koyczan
Mithila Palkar
Slight Diversion
Rohan Joshi
Taba Chake
Varun Grover
Yahya Bootwala
Hari Sankar
Spitfire
Rupesh Tillu
Vipul Rikhi
Sainee Raj
Shruti Vyas
Amandeep Singh
Amol Parashar
Anshu Mor
Megha Rao
Kausar Munir
Gaurav Tripathi
Priya Malik
Jasmine Khurana
Sumit Roy
Karan Deshmukh
Sriti Jha
Samar Mehdi
Mahitha
