Ready for Spoken Fest 2020 yet? Here's all you need to know from where to book tickets to what not to miss

As our short-lived winter might end soon, Mumbaikars will gather at Jio Garden to celebrate the art of word and performance. Spoken Fest 2020 is only a couple of days away and if you have anything except attending the beautiful gathering and celebration of stories and storytelling, you must cancel and get yourself registered for the fest, we promise you won’t regret it.

This weekend, you won’t only be mesmerised by the power of words and music, you will also have a chance to be taught the same by experts in the field. Spoken Fest 2020 has a lot in store for you and your friends and family, so come along with people and be a part of the vibrant art culture of Mumbai.

Here’s all you need to know about the Spoken Fest 2020

When is the Fest?

January 11 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m

January 12 - 2.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m

Where is the Fest?

JioWorld Garden, BKC, Bandra

Tickets

Phase 2 Season Ticket- Rs 1499 (valid for both days)

Day 1- Rs 1199

Day 2- Rs 1199

Under 21 Ticket- Rs 999 for anyone younger than 21-years-of-age (valid for both days)

You can buy the tickets from here

Find the complete schedule of fest below: