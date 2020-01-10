This pic of Javed Akhtar will make you wonder if Farhan Akhtar has stepped into a time machine

'The Sky is Pink' actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday. He is the son of legendary screenwriter Javed Akhar and his first wife Honey Irani. The actor who will be next seen in 'Toofan' has always lived upto his father's name. Farhan is a spitting image of his father and not just his looks but also his persona matches with that of Javed Akhtar.

From his first film 'Dil Chahta Hai' that went on to become a cult hit, to his soulful lyrics in songs like 'Ab Zinda Ho Tum' and 'Atrangi Yaari', he has proved that he's a true aesthete just like his father.