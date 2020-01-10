This pic of Javed Akhtar will make you wonder if Farhan Akhtar has stepped into a time machine

'The Sky is Pink' actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday. He is the son of legendary screenwriter Javed Akhar and his first wife Honey Irani. The actor who will be next seen in 'Toofan' has always lived upto his father's name. Farhan is a spitting image of his father and not just his looks but also his persona matches with that of Javed Akhtar.
From his first film 'Dil Chahta Hai' that went on to become a cult hit, to his soulful lyrics in songs like 'Ab Zinda Ho Tum' and 'Atrangi Yaari', he has proved that he's a true aesthete just like his father.
While it's obvious that Farhan resembles his father in every way, these pictures of Javed Akhtar will make you wonder if he has stepped into a time machine. In this flashback picture, the first kid from looks like Farhan but it's Javed Akhtar's family protrait with his father and brother
Farhan's pictures with his girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar creates a lot of buzz. The love birds are often sharing mushy pictures of them on Instagram. But this picture of Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi is proof that Farhan gets his from his father.
On the work front, after high-on-emotions 'The Sky is Pink', Farhan is all set to show his fierce side once again. The actor will be next seen in boxing drama, 'Toofan'.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.
The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.
