Sudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award

Sudha Murty |

Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murty, was honored with the Global Indian Award by the Canada India Foundation. The Global Indian Award, worth $50,000, is given annually to prominent Indians who have excelled in their respective fields.

Sudha Murty was conferred by the Canada India Foundation at the Toronto gala event on Saturday night, where she was accompanied by the parents of her son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the event.

Murty expressed her gratitude for the recognition and commended the Indo-Canadian diaspora for bridging the cultural gap between the two countries. She also humorously noted that both she and her husband had received the same award in different years, making them the first couple to achieve this distinction.

Sudha Murty generously donated the award money to The Field Institute at the University of Toronto, known for its contributions to mathematics and various other disciplines.