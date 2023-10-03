 Sudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award

Sudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award

The Global Indian Award, worth $50,000, is given annually to prominent Indians who have excelled in their respective fields.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Sudha Murty |

Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murty, was honored with the Global Indian Award by the Canada India Foundation. The Global Indian Award, worth $50,000, is given annually to prominent Indians who have excelled in their respective fields.

Sudha Murty was conferred by the Canada India Foundation at the Toronto gala event on Saturday night, where she was accompanied by the parents of her son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the event.

Murty expressed her gratitude for the recognition and commended the Indo-Canadian diaspora for bridging the cultural gap between the two countries. She also humorously noted that both she and her husband had received the same award in different years, making them the first couple to achieve this distinction.

Sudha Murty generously donated the award money to The Field Institute at the University of Toronto, known for its contributions to mathematics and various other disciplines.

Read Also
Sudha Murty's conferred with Padma Bhushan award; here's how son-in-law Rishi Sunak reacted
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award

Sudha Murty Makes History As The First Female Recipient of Global Indian Award

Best Traditional Foods In The World: Five Iconic Indian Dishes Make It To The List Representing...

Best Traditional Foods In The World: Five Iconic Indian Dishes Make It To The List Representing...

Most Famous Laws By Eminent Personalities That Teach You To Tackle Real-Life Situations

Most Famous Laws By Eminent Personalities That Teach You To Tackle Real-Life Situations

8 Toxic Parenting Phrases To Avoid At All Costs

8 Toxic Parenting Phrases To Avoid At All Costs

World Architecture Day: Turn Your Heavenly Abode Into A Haven Of Soothing Artworks

World Architecture Day: Turn Your Heavenly Abode Into A Haven Of Soothing Artworks