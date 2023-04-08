Sudha Murty's conferred with Padma Bhushan award; here's how son-in-law Rishi Sunak reacted

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was recently conferred Padma Bhushan for her social work by President Droupadi Murmu. Her daughter, Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was one of the attendees of the ceremony.

Later, she took to Instagram to share her "unspeakable pride" as her mother received the award for her extraordinary journey.

"Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India in recognition of her contributions in social work," wrote Akshata Murty.

She added, "I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me. Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need - many in the most remote parts of India - after natural disasters have destroyed their lives. Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in @10downingstreet."

Reacting to the same, her husband and UK PM Rishi Sunak commented on the post, "A proud day," alongside two clapping emojis.

The First Lady of the United Kingdom further said that the ceremony was a "moving experience". "My mother doesn't live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday," she concluded.

Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni and son Rohan Murty and were also present at the ceremony. A philanthropist, and renowned author, Sudha Murty, was also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation until December 2021.