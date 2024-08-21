Study Says Gen Z Feels Anxious And Stressed After Using Social Media, Know Why They Still Can't Quit

Canva

Social media is a highly active and demanding platform. It demands you to be attentive and up to all the trends and easily creeps up into your thoughts even when you're not using it. It might be a post you saw or a video you wanted to enact or maybe a relationship advice you can't take your mind off from, social media is addictive.

A recent study by Talker Research, commissioned by LG Electronics has raised concerns over the impact of social media on GenZ's mental health. Their research revealed that 62% of the GenZ population wishes to hit the 'reset' button and change their feed and start anew to regain control over what content they come across. This desire was the result of their belief in how social media has been negatively impacting their mental health.

What exactly did the study reveal?

This study was conducted between June 20-June 24, 2024. It involved 2000 American GenZ'ers who use social media regularly. Their findings pointed that 33% of responses involved negative emotions associated with platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Over 53% of the participants revealed that they were frustrated with the content on their feeds because it did not align with their preferences and interests. They also revealed that they felt like they no longer have control over what appears on their feed.

A concerning truth from the research was found that mentioned how it only takes 38 minutes of social media usage to start feeling stressed and anxious. 49% of them reported that coming across content that involves violence, sexually explicit material, and politics adds to their anxiety and stress.

What was concluded?

Despite all the negativity, Gen Z find it difficult to quit social media. 66% of respondents stated 'boredom' as their primary reason to getting back on social media sites. Other reasons included finding a distraction, something to make them smile and laugh. It was stated that it helps them stay connected to their friends.

Louis Giagrande, Head of US marketing at LG Electronics, stated, "We spend a significant portion of our lives online and often these experiences may leave us feeling drained and not mentally stimulated. We encourage everyone to be more conscious about the social media content they choose to engage with, bringing stronger balance, inspiration and happiness to their lives. If we focus on optimism, we will better deal with life’s challenges and build a happier life.”