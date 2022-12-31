Struggling with sleep? Here are three ingredients that can help you doze off naturally

We all know that getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep is beneficial for our overall well-being. When we are sleeping well, our mind and body is engaged in restoration and maintenance. Lack of quality sleep over a long run, may lead to a range of detrimental effect to your physical and mental health. Studies have shown that poor sleep can have long-term consequences like increased risks to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity etc. Sleep also has an impact on our mental alertness and emotion regulation.

With changing times, people are realising the importance of getting consistent sleep and are looking for different ways to help them get their sleep. However, many of us struggle with sleep and stay awake till late hooked to our mobile screens. Reasons can be many, primary being the daily routine. But a few dietary supplements can support a healthy sleep. Dr YongChiat Wong, Group Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health, Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa suggests a few ingredients that may help with sleeping dissorder.

Melatonin:

Melatonin acts primarily as a coordinator in your body for sleep, i.e. signalling to your body when it’s time to go to bed. Melatonin is released naturally by your body every night. However, factors such as age and lifestyle habits such as device usage before bedtime can impact the amount of melatonin produced by your body. If you have occasional sleeplessness, supplementing with melatonin can help you fall asleep fast.

This is akin to taking food supplements for other body-produced vitamins like D, K and B7 and collagen for various bodily support to the immune system, healthy bone, hair, skin, and nails. Melatonin has also been demonstrated to have antioxidant property, supporting your body’s immune system and against inflammation.

Milk, Pistachio, Tart Cherries, Fatty Fish, Rice, Goji Berries, Oats, Mashrooms, Corn, and Banana are a best source of melatonin.

Chamomile:

Chamomile has a long history of usage – it was an important medicinal herb in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Today, chamomile is consumed in many parts of the world, in teas, as well as in sleep supplements. Chamomile is known to have calming effects and traditionally used as a sleep aid.

Chamomile tea is a best source which can be consumed before sleep.

Lavender:

Lavender is commonly used in aromatherapy, and inhalation of lavender is traditionally used to help sleep, attributed by its calming property. This ingredient is also available in sleep supplements. A good massage with lavender oil or a shower with lavender shower gel can put you into peaceful sleep.

These ingredients can be found in sleep supplement in the form of pills, teas, and as well as gummies. Along with a regular exercise and good sleep hygiene, you can include a sleep supplement into your routine for a healthy sleep routine.

