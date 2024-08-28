Struggling With Acne-Prone Oily Skin? Here Are 5 Mistakes That Might Be Making It Worse

Canva

Dealing with acne-prone, oily skin can be a daunting task. It still feels like whatever you do, your skin is always battling breakouts and excessive oil production. If you are struggling with your skincare routine, you might be making some common mistakes that are making your oily skin worse instead of better. It is important to note that these simple mistakes can adversely affect your skin, making it more acne-prone. Here are five mistakes that could be contributing to being acne-prone and not letting them for a clear and healthy-looking skin.

Using Harsh Cleanser

You might think that using a strong and foaming cleanser will control oil production and prevent breakouts. However, harsh facewash can affect your skin's natural oil, which can lead to increased oil production as your skin tries to compensate. This extra oil clogs your pores and makes your acne worse.

Instead of a strong cleanser, opt for a gentle, sulfate-free face wash that effectively removes excess oil without irritating your skin. Look for products labelled as “non-comedogenic,” meaning they won’t clog your pores. Cleansing your face twice a day is sufficient for a oily skin.

Over Exfoliating

Exfoliating can be beneficial for acne-prone skin because it helps remove dead skin cells that can clog pores. However, overdoing it can irritate your skin, causing more oil production and breakouts. If you are scrubbing too hard or using exfoliants frequently, you might be making your skin worse.

Follow a gentle routine to exfoliate your skin not more than 1-2 times a week. Choose a gentle exfoliant with chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid or glycolic acid, rather than physical scrubs that can be too harsh for your skin.

Skipping Moisturiser

Many believe that people with oily skin don't need moisturisers. But, even oily and sensitive skin needs hydration and moisture. Skipping moisturiser can lead to more oil production as your skin tries to fill the lack of hydration. This can result in a greasy appearance and more clogged pores. To combat this, use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that hydrates your skin without making it greasy.

Using Heavy Makeup

Heavy and pore-clogging makeup is another factor contributing to oily skin and acne. Thick foundation, concealer and powder can trap oil and bacteria in your pores, leading to more breakouts.

Consider minimal makeup or tinted moisturisers that provide coverage without harming your skin. Always make sure to thoroughly remove your makeup before bed.

Not Changing Pillowcases Regularly

Your pillowcase can cause bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells, which can transfer to your face and cause breakouts. If you’re using the same pillowcase night after night without washing it, you might be contributing to your acne problem. Change your pillowcase at least once a week to keep it fresh and free from skin irritation.

