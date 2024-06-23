Struggling To Sleep At Night Due To The Heat? Here Are 5 Effective Ways That Can Help You

Canva

Are you sleep-deprived as well due to lack of sleep at night? The hot weather can make it difficult to get quality sleep due to the high temperatures that can disrupt our body, leading to discomfort and restlessness at night. However, there are some effective ways through which you can foster quality sleep and avoid being a night owl during the heat wave.

Avoid napping

We often feel sleepy during the daytime in the hot weather, which can lead to difficulty in sleeping at night. Avoid taking long naps during the day and engage in some activities to stay active and avoid laziness. Avoiding naps during the day will make you feel sleepy at night and help you to bed on time.

Have sleep routine

Having a consistent sleep schedule is crucial to fostering better sleep and a healthy lifestyle. Create a routine that involves going to bed early at night and waking up early in the morning. Following this schedule will cultivate a healthy habit of sleeping on time and further enhance your sleep quality. Despite the seasonal change, maintaining a routine helps you stay committed to your sleep pattern. Additionally, it also boosts your productivity and keeps you active the next day.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is a must during the heat wave. Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day by drinking water and healthy fluids. The hot temperature affects your body and leads to dehydration. Drink enough water throughout the day to make sure you replace the water lost through sweating, urination and breathing.

Keeping yourself hydrated will make your body calm and cool, making you get good sleep at night. However, avoid drinking too much water before going to bed, as it can disturb your sleep at midnight.

Calm yourself before bed

If you are struggling to sleep, then try to involve yourself in some calming exercises. You can make a habit of reading books, writing a journal, or doing something that calms your mind. Avoid using a phone if you are struggling to sleep, as it can lead to keeping you awake the whole night.

Use thin bedsheets

Avoid using heavy bedsheets during the hot season. Reduce your bedding, but ensure to cover it using thin cotton sheets to absorb sweat and give yourself a comfortable feeling at night.

However, make your bed comfortable and cosy depending on the temperature in your bedroom.