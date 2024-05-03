7 Yoga Asanas To Regulate Your Sleep Cycle

By: Rahul M | May 03, 2024
Pawanmukhtasana, often known as the wind relieving pose, you need to hold this position for 30 seconds in every set. You should practice this in 3-4 sets.
Sleep plays a vital role in your regular lifestyle. Practicing Dharnurasana, The Bow Pose helps get deep sleep.
Anulom Vilom Pranayama. This is a breathing exercise you need to practice before going to bed to get good sleep. You practice the breathing technique 8-10 times for better results.
Vajrasana is a yoga pose that has multiple benefits. It not only helps in regulating your sleep cycle but also helps in digestion.
Nidra Yoga is a pose where you enter Shavasana (Corpse Pose) and exercise slow breathing while you relax your body from head to toe.
Trikonasana is a very good exercise to train hamstrings, calf muscles and to strech your hip muscles. This asana helps in reducing stress and helps in better sleep.
Halasana or the Plow Pose helps in stretching you spine, hams, opening of the chest and the upper back. It relaxes the back and stimulates digestive tracks which induces good sleep.