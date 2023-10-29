'Story Time With Sudha Amma': Kids Can Now Enjoy Animated Sudha Murty's Stories On YouTube From October 31 | Screengrab- YouTube

Sudha Murty is a famous author and educator. She is the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and a philanthropist. People are able to connect with Sudha Murthy's stories and her bedtime stories are an absolute delight for children. Her simple storytelling style is able to hold the interest of the readers including kids. And the good news is her stories are out in a new format- 'Story Time With Sudha Amma.' These are animated stories which children can watch on YouTube free of cost from October 31.

Rohan Murty posted about the same on his LinkedIn account and wrote," My mother Sudha Murty is among the leading authors of children's books in India. Encouraged by thousands of letters and emails from children and their parents over the past few years, my mother agreed to lend her stories to an animated series for children. The stories are from some of her best-selling children's books. The series will be freely accessible to children everywhere and without a paywall."

He further added that 'Story Time With Sudha Amma' will be launched in 6 languages- English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil on YouTube on October 31. It is produced by Aparna Krishnan.

Rohan Murty's post on LinkedIn | Screengrab

Rohan shared the YouTube link to the channel 'Katha - Where Stories Come to Life' in which one can watch Sudha Murty narrating these stories. The promo video on the channel shows Sudha Murty introducing herself.

“All these characters I have written for you, they come into my mind, they talk to me. Some of them are naughty, some are very brave, and some are scared. I have enjoyed their company, not you because they are not animated. I want to bring them alive to show you what colour dress they wear, how naughty they are, how brave they are," Sudha Murty says in the video.

WATCH:

Sudha Murty has made an immense contribution to Kannada and English literature. She was honoured with the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature and the Padma Shri in 2006.

Popular books written by Sudha Murty- Gently Falls The Bakula (2008), Grandma's Bag of Stories (2012), The Mother I Never Knew (2014), The Magic of the Lost Temple (2015), How The Sea Became Salty (2019) and The Daughter From A Wishing Tree (2019) and many others.