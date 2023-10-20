Mumbai: The Ongoing Art Show 'Utopian Dystopia' By National Award-Winning Artist Jayesh Sachdev Pushes Boundaries Of Contemporary Art | Jayesh Sachdev

Mumbai has become the first choice for artists to showcase their art work. The ongoing exhibition ‘Utopian Dystopia’ at Tao Art Gallery in collaboration with with Galerie Geek Art by the National award-winning artist Jayesh Sachdev shows contrasting parallel universes and fantasy realities. The thought-provoking artworks are strikingly beautiful yet quite technical.

"The artwork emphasises bringing a digital view through interactive AR filters, sculpture mapping with digital projections and an interactive virtual gallery space," says Jayesh, who has more than 50 shows to his credit both Internationally and in India. Clearly, the journey has been rewarding for Jayesh.

The latest artwork 'Utopian Dystopia' explores the relationship between the universality of energy on a quantum level with all atoms in the elemental world emitting various electromagnetic energies. "It is a visual narrative of the endless possibilities of the universe," he explains.

Deeply inspired by history, Jayesh's experimental artwork, he says is "an expression of my existence. It is a visual diary."

Exploring the quantum dance of universal energy within atoms, revealing the extraordinary notion that all possibilities coexist, the artist lays his idea of how a future would look like for an individual. "Everything you can imagine is real."

Through the fusion of science and art, the artist invites one to ponder the limitless horizons where imagination meets the cosmos. "My works blend elements of this quantum dance through a visual cultural amalgamation with a contemporary pop surrealism identity," Jayesh adds.

By envisioning and embracing alternate futures, Jayesh intends to shape the present reality. "I believe, with every atom pulsating with boundless potential, we wield the power to craft our destinies," he says.

While Jayesh has been showcasing his artwork across the world, he still finds it challenging to create a work that leaves an impact on the viewer. "The challenge is to create an impact and level up from the creative journey. Building a strong visual narrative and creating an immersive, longer-lasting experience for the viewer is what I desire when creating my artwork," he shares.

Through Augmented Reality and multimedia experiences, the show throws a new dimension into the viewing experience. "The process of conceptualising, building, and then actualising has been challenging part during the entire process," adds Jayesh.

Jayesh also tries to combine contemporary mediums with conventional art. "I also want to take art outside mainstream spaces through technology and alter the geographical barriers of viewing art," expresses the artist. As of now, Jayesh is working toward building some incredible and path-breaking sculptures that he intends to showcase next year.

The artworks are on display at the Tao Art Gallery till November 3, 2023 (timings for everyday: 11 am to 7 pm)

