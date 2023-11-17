Stand-Up Comedian Rehman Khan's Debut Play Delves Into Hindustani Literature And Art

Stand-up comedian Rehman Khan is making his theatre debut with a play, HumourBaaz. Directed by Kayyum Kazi and produced by Namit Jhaveri, the play will have its premier show on November 18 at Mukkti Cultural Hub in Andheri West.

Rehman, who has compiled several satirical excerpts from Hindustani literature says that performing in a play was a long-time aspiration. The 90 minutes play intends to rekindle the interest of the masses in the rich Hindustani literature, writers, poets, and shayars which, Rehman says, “have somehow been left behind due to the dominance of Internet culture and dying reading habits.”

The comic says he was waiting for a role which challenged him differently. “I am very elated to be part of the play. This event marks my debut in a distinct format that is a rich blend of literature and poetry delivered with flavours of storytelling and stand up comedy. The theatrical presentation of this monologue makes it unique. I want people to watch these skills too,” says the debut actor.

The play has been compiled with extracts by eminent poets like Mirza Ghalib, Daagh Dehelvi, Munshi Prem Chand, Manto, Kunwar Bedi Sehar, and Firaq Gorakhpuri who are known for their sombre writings. “You’ll discover that their lives have specks of colours and laughter. We bring incidents and anecdotes from the lives of the stalwart poets and litterateurs,” he adds.

Elated with the debut on stage, Rehman believes that comedy has a huge scope in theatre. “I will hopefully make audiences laugh and leave feeling uplifted,” he says, adding that comedy comes naturally to him. “Rehman has a natural comic timing that will translate seamlessly into his theatre performance. He's been working hard to develop his character and has really shown his dedication to the craft,” says director Kazi.

On November 18. 7.30 PM

Where: Mukkti Cultural Hub, Andheri West

Tickets: Rs 200 onwards

