Spiritual Orator Jaya Kishori Spotted With Dior Bag Worth ₹2.1 Lakh; Netizens Slam Her 'Moh Maya' Speech After Discovering Her Luxurious Lifestyle

Jaya Kishori, a popular storyteller and motivational speaker has become the talk of the town and not for the right reasons. A video of her on the airport is going viral and is enraging netizens and followers. In the video, she can be seen wearing white attire and carrying her bags, one of which is a luxury Dior bag, which is priced at Rs. 210,343.

She is now being targeted by trollers and questioned by her followers for owning such an expensive bag when Jaya, in her speeches advises people to stay away from worldly desires. Not only this, but social media users are also questioning Jaya Kishori about the material used in leather bags since she also talks about her love for cows and advocates saving them.

Who is Jaya Kishori?

Jaya Kishori, born as Jaya Sharma hails from Kolkata. She is a well-known spiritual leader, motivational speaker, and religious singer from India. She has gained immense popularity for her inspiring talks and devotional songs. Born on July 13, 1995, in Kolkata, she is said to have a deep connection with spirituality from a young age of 7, influenced by her family and her love for bhajans.

Jaya Kishori’s main focus is on spreading positivity and the teachings of Hinduism. She is most famous for reciting the Narayan Katha and Shiv Mahapuran, which are important Hindu scriptures.

Netizens reaction to the Dior bag

After this video went viral, Netizens are slamming Jaya Kishori after recalling words from her speech. Words in which she is often heard saying, "Ye sharir nashvar hai, moh maya ka tyaag karna chahiye, saansarik moh chhod prabhu see moh lagana chahiye," which translates to 'this body is mortal, one should renounce worldly attachments, leave worldly attachments and love God'.

An X user reposted her viral video and captioned it, "This is hindu religious preacher Mata Jaya Kishori. She is revered by millions of Hindus and she advises her followers to renounce earthly pleasures and to do “Gau seva” (cow worship). She is seen carrying an expensive Christian Dior possibly made of cow hide . Jai ho Jaya."

While another user commented, "Her name is Jaya Kishori.... Famous kathawachak...... see carefully her bag...and brand value......our lord Krishna's...ji ....gave true statement of living philosophy......but this fraud lady .... defaming them."

A comment defending Jaya said, "in one interview she has said that she is not a Sanyasi, she is a katha vachak and she wants to live her life as other common people. what is the harm in enjoying ones life? just like everyone has an image of a farmer as a poor person we want to see every kathavachak also poor?"