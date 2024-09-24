Sonam Kapoor Takes Fashion To New Heights With Exquisite Black Dior Ensemble At Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fashion Week | Image: Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has earned her title as a fashion icon for all the right reasons. At the Paris Fashion Week 2024, she dazzled in striking couture that looked straight out of the runway. Attending the Dior show, the "Raanjhanaa" fame was clad in a statement black piece from their Cruise 2025 collection. And trust us, you won't believe the details that made her look shine in the spotlight.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's Dior look at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Sonam donned a stunning Dior dress that showcased a puffy black skirt with a voluminous silhouette and bubble hemline. The ensemble also included a long-sleeve shirt and a black bodice corset that accentuated her curves all pulled together with a matching jacket. It featured intricate floral embroidery in vibrant hues, adding a hint of colour to the all-black attire.

Sonam Kapoor wearing Dior dress and silver Amrapali jewels | Image: Rhea Kapoor

What truly stole the show were the breathtaking silver accessories from the shelves of Amrapali Jewels. The jewellery included oxidised statement earrings and ears adorned with silver cuffs with dangling details. We can't miss the nose septum that added more glamour to her ethereal fashion.

Taking her couture piece to new heights, the "Neerja" actress completed the look with a black net veil adorned with pearls that framed her face, along with high-knee boots for an edgy twist.

Sonam's makeup perfectly complemented her look. She opted for a barely-there makeup style with flushed cheeks and soft brown tones that drew attention to her eyes. In an interview with Vogue India, Namrata Soni, the hair and makeup artist behind her demure appearance, revealed, "So, it's a controlled look, which makes it very modern, but at the same time there is a touch of tradition."

Lastly, the actress' hair was kept in a middle-parted soft pushed-back hairdo, allowing her chic glam to stand out.