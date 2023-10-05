 Soak In The Sounds Of Indian Classical Music At Raagdari GENNXT Festival At Prithvi Theatre 
Raagdari GENNXT festival for classical music provides a platform to emerging musicians to bridge the gap between preserving tradition and nurturing the future of classical music

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Raagdari GENNXT, the festival of classical music returns with its second edition at Prithvi Theatre. Curated by Pancham Nishad, the event is organised by the Grace Foundation, the event promises a day-long immersion into the mystical realm of ragas and rhythm on Sunday. 

The event divided into four sessions from morning to evening will spotlight some of the most promising talents in the classical music domain. The lineup includes artists like Anuja Zokarkar (Vocal), Sarang Kulkarni (Sarod), Swar Sharma (Vocal), S. Akash (Flute), Mehtab Ali Niazi (Sitar), Mughda Vaishampayan (Vocal), Momin Khan (Sarangi), and Ramakant Gaikwad (Vocal).

Guided by the timeless elements of raga and taal, Indian classical music is celebrated as a living tradition transcending generations. And what distinguishes Raagdari GENNXT is that the platform provides opportunities to emerging talent on an independent stage, ensuring their performances resonate distinctly. The event bridges the gap between preserving tradition and nurturing the future of classical music.

The day-long schedule comprises captivating sessions, each promising a voyage through the enchanting world of Raagdari, featuring both vocal and instrumental performances. The meticulously curated repertoire promises diverse and vibrant ragas of Indian Classical music.

"Our mission is to ignite a passion for music that transcends generations. We should explore opportunities to establish a dedicated platform for our young talents — one that operates independently, enabling the gradually built-up audience to evaluate their performance without the influence of established senior artists. This strategic approach serves a dual purpose: it allows our audience to discover and appreciate budding talent and fosters a mindset where the quality of music takes precedence over an artist's fame or seniority,” says Shashi Vyas, Director of Pancham Nishad.

When: October 8. 

From 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Tickets online. 

