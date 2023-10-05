Prithvi Theatre Festival 2023: Mumbai's Popular Theatre Fest Is Back This November; Check Details

Prithvi Theatre | File

The Prithvi Theatre Festival is one of the most important events on Mumbai’s cultural calendar. The theatre festival is all set to be hosted at the iconic Prithvi Theatre from November 3 to 13.

To name a few, the festival will feature new works by Naseerudin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Makrand Deshpande, Kumud Mishra, Vikram Kapadia, Aakarsh Khurana and Adishakti.

The festival will feature a mix of Plays, Music with Jazz@Prithvi, & SOI@ Prithvi, Dance, StageTalk@Prithvi, Fringe and Platform Performances. To prepare for the festival, Prithvi Theatre will be closed for renovation from October 10 to November 2, but the cafe will be operational as usual.

Prithvi Theatre Festival 2022

After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the popular theatre festival made its return last year. The festival opened with a Sufi music concert by Pooja Gaitonde, plays by groups like Ansh, Ideas Unlimited, Akvarious, Adishakti, B Spot, Water Lily, Tibet Theatre and Tipa.

The festival also showcased music performances by Pelva Naik, Louis Banks and the Symphony Orchestra of India, dance by Bijayini Satpathy and an evening of poetry recitation by Naseeruddin Shah, whose group Motley frequently performs at the venue.

Prithvi Theatre Festival

Each year, the Prithvi Theatre Festival takes place on November 3 to honour the birthday of the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, after whom the renowned Prithvi Theatre is named. Constructed in 1978, this theatre was a labour of love by Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kapoor. Their vision was to create a place that would fulfill Prithviraj Kapoor's dream of a permanent home for his theater company.

More information on the festival will follow in due course.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)