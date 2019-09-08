Sleepy chic: The night suit trend

Our celebrities have an impeccable sense of style, but sometimes their choices can be peculiar as well. But, that doesn’t stop them from rocking the outfits they wear. We have rounded up a few divas who have brought night-wear into day-wear and made a style statement out of it. Take a look and make your verdict.
Fancy in floral
Sporting a black shirt with a floral pattern and simple black trousers, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely made us look twice at her outfit. The diva doesn’t normally go wrong with her outfits, more than not making a style statement. But perhaps she went slightly off with this one. Although comfortable, this airport look seemed more lazy than trend-setting.
Sleek & stylish
Shilpa Shetty arrived at the Times Power Women Show dressed in an August Getty Atelier ensemble. Her sleek look is on point and easily translates into chic work wear. The gorgeous fitness enthusiast makes a statement in almost anything she puts on. With a figure like that, we don’t think it takes a lot of effort either.
Dull & duller
Sharaddha Kapoor picked a rather dull colour when she chose to wear a night-suit on a flight. We understand comfort is priority and we have no qualms about donning a night-suit inspired outfit, however the pale green made the actress look even paler. To add to it, the white sneakers she put on didn’t help with the overall look at all.
A little too much
You may scowl at Kangana Ranaut’s dressing sense, with some critics stating that she is far from being a fashionista. We are not here to add or take away from those comments, but what we’d like you to know is that the cartoon printed Stella McCartney pajama set that she wore to the promotion of her film ‘Simran’ cost approx Rs 98,000. It left us speechless too.
Cool chic
Alia Bhatt may have received much criticism for her choice of this Gucci silk night suit. But, we think it’s rather playful and extremely omfortable, from the looks of it. The actress usually dons outfits which give off a cool girl vibe, and this one isn’t too far off from her target. It might have just caught you off guard!
Babe in blue
At the IIFA Awards in 2016, Deepika Padukone slayed the red carpet look in this night-suit style outfit. Donning a matching royal blue bottom and top set by Chloé paired with Christian Louboutin pumps, the dressing-robe inspired piece definitely made a mark. But, this isn’t the only time our darling D has worn a night-suit themed outfit. She also wore a night-suit kind of outfit on a date with Ranveer Singh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)