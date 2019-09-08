Sleepy chic: The night suit trend

Our celebrities have an impeccable sense of style, but sometimes their choices can be peculiar as well. But, that doesn’t stop them from rocking the outfits they wear. We have rounded up a few divas who have brought night-wear into day-wear and made a style statement out of it. Take a look and make your verdict.

Fancy in floral

Sporting a black shirt with a floral pattern and simple black trousers, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely made us look twice at her outfit. The diva doesn’t normally go wrong with her outfits, more than not making a style statement. But perhaps she went slightly off with this one. Although comfortable, this airport look seemed more lazy than trend-setting.