Skipping Gym Due To Rain? 5 Easy Bodyweight Workout Alternatives At Home

Every fitness enthusiast gets quite annoyed after having to skip the gym due to heavy rains outside. For some, gym is their place of worship where they spend hours shaping working their muscles. Moreover, the environment in the gym is always uplifted since everybody who comes in wants to work hard on themselves. The equipment in the gym help a ton to keep the motivation high and when you cannot go to the gym, the motivation is shattered and you are left with disappointment.

Being confined indoors can lead to a sense of unproductiveness and anxiety, as they struggle to replicate the intensity and focus of their regular training sessions at home. This disruption can be particularly disheartening for those who are working towards specific fitness goals, as consistency is key to achieving desired results. Here are a few home workouts that will replace the gym equipment with your body weight and help you burn your calories for the day.

Body weight Squats

Body weight squats are the replacement to dumble squats and they help you work your calf muscles, hamstrings and quads. Complete a set of 25x4 for a complete let workout session. Make sure you stretch your body before you begin bodyweight workouts at home.

Bridge

When working on your core, you might miss the barbell with weights while you perform lifts and hipthrusts. But this is an alternate way to strain those muscles and carry out the workout at the comfort of your home. Lie down on a yoga mat and lift your hips after you bend you knees by bringing them closer to your hips. Perform this exercise for several sets.

Pushups

The best way to train your upper body at home is to perform push-ups. They can be easily performed and it will train your biceps and triceps. You can try position variations while doing push-ups to increase or decrease the intensity of this workout.

Donkey kicks

On your mat, go down on all fours. Focus on your breath work and start lifting your left leg behind, like creating an arch. Keep the position still for a few seconds so that it strains your legs and glutes.

Planks

Planks are the best when it comes to working every muscle set of your body. You can perform multiple sets of planks, increasing the time of holding each plank. It trains your upper body, lower body and core.