Skanda Sashti 2025: Check Soorasamharam Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More About The God Of War

Soorasamharam 2025 | Canva

Soorsamharam is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus in India. This annual occasion is dedicated to Lord Murugan for his victory over the demon Surapadman. Soorasamharam is also known as Kanda Sashti, and Skanda Sashti. Among Tamil Hindus, Soorasamharam is the most significant day of the six-day Skanda Sashti celebrations. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and holds deep significance.

This festival, celebrated during the Karthika Masam, includes several rituals, prayers, and fasting, creating a magnificent reenactment of Lord Murugan's triumph.

Soorasamharam 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Soorasamharam will be observed on Monday, October 27, 2025. Below are the auspicious tithi timings for the Soorasamharam festival:

Shasti Tithi begins at 06:04 AM on October 27, 2025

Shasti Tithi ends at 07:59 AM on Oct 28, 2025

Today is Kandha Shashti, the culmination of the 6 day Kandha Shasthi Vratam.



Today in Tiruchendur, Soorasamharam will be recreated in grand fashion with lakhs of public in attendance.



Interestingly Sooran won't be killed in this samhara, but transformed.

Sooran conceals himself… pic.twitter.com/UfxzUrKw3o — Tamil Labs 2.0 (@labstamil) October 27, 2025

Soorasamharam 2025: Rituals to perform on this auspicious festival

Devotees observe a strict fast for six days, often refraining from food during daylight hours to purify their bodies and minds.

Many people visit Murugan temples, offering flowers, fruits, and prayers, while the atmosphere is filled with devotional songs and chants.

In numerous temples, particularly at Thiruchendur, a traditional performance commemorating Lord Murugan's battle with the demon Surapadman takes place. This event symbolises the victory of good over evil. The day after Soorasamharam, the divine marriage of Lord Murugan is celebrated, representing harmony and the fulfilment of his mission.

Soorasamharam | Drik Panchang

Soorasamharam significance

Soorasamharam marks the climax of Skanda Sashti, celebrating the day when Lord Murugan defeated the demon Surapadman. This victory symbolises the triumph of good over evil, ushering in peace and righteousness.

Each year, devotees honour this divine act through various rituals and reenactments, believing that it purifies their minds, cleanses their sins, and brings them blessings.