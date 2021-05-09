Six ways to fix a gummy smile

New Delhi: Everyone tends to experience something they are self-conscious about. For some people, a gummy smile, which is known as an excessive gingival display is their biggest insecurity. The showing of excessive gum tissues above the top enamels can often make their smile seem less attractive.

Research has found that as much as 25 per cent of the population, particularly women, tend to have an excessive gingival display. A gummy smile can be caused due to an irregular tooth eruption, jaw development problem, an inappropriate bite, an upper lip that is too short, or a hyperactive upper lip. Extremely enlarged gums known as gingival hypertrophy and an overgrowth of the upper jaw known as vertical maxillary excess can also make the gums bulge out.