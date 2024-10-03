 Six Simple Hacks To Banish Grease From Your Utensils
Six Simple Hacks To Banish Grease From Your Utensils

Discover effective and natural methods using everyday ingredients to keep your cookware sparkling clean

Shikha JainUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image

We all love cooking. However, what we hate is to remove the burn, oil and grease from the kitchen utensils. Human muscles and dedication are not always enough. Although, we try out store-bought cleanser most of the time to clean our utensils, they are not always a viable option. Thus, we bring to you the most easy and handy kitchen hacks of cleaning tough stains from kitchen utensils. Read on.

Material required:

Ash

Vinegar

Lemon

Salt

Rubbing alcohol

Cotton cloth 

Rice water

Scrubber 

Detergent powder 

Coconut husk

Baking soda 

Ash, Lemon And Vinegar: One of the easiest ways to clean copper vessels is to make a paste made of ash, lemon, and vinegar. Rub the paste over the vessels and wash the utensils with hot water. For a better result, you may leave the utensils with the paste for two-three minutes.   

Salt: Where there is grease in the utensils, sprinkle some salt to soak up the grease. You can also mix salt and rubbing alcohol in a 1:4 ratio for a better result. Rub the mixture thoroughly over the stained, sticky utensils. Once you are done rubbing, wipe away the mess with a cotton cloth.

Rice water: Owing to the starchy and acidic properties of rice water, it easily dissolves the grease from the utensils. Soak the kitchen utensils in rice water for 30 minutes. Use a scrubber to wipe off the grease. Wash them with hot water and pat them dry. 

Hot water: It is the easiest way to clean greasy utensils. To make it more effective, add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Keep the utensils submerged in the hot water and lemon juice mixture for 10 minutes. Wash off the utensils with detergent powder. 

Coconut husk, vinegar and detergent: Mix vinegar, detergent, and baking soda with some water. Make a paste of it. Dip the coconut husk into it. Rub the greasy parts of the utensils with the coconut husk. Wash the utensils with hot water, and you will gain see the shine in them. 

Lemon: Lemon with baking soda is an excellent grease cleanser. Lemon is a natural bleach that has the ability to clean tough stains. When combined with baking soda, it not only removes the grease but also retains the shine of the kitchenware. 

