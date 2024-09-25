Deep Clean Your Water Bottle With These Easy Hacks!

Reusable water bottles are better for the environment. Check! And they are way more stylish than plastic bottles. Check! And they are good for your health and hydration. Check—well, if you know how to clean a water bottle correctly, that is.If your water bottle is dishwasher-safe (check the label for care instructions), place it on the top rack of the dishwasher and choose the hottest water setting. If not, you can clean a water bottle (and those reusable straws, too!) in less than five minutes. Just follow the simple steps outlined in one of the methods below.

Material required: Dishwashing | liquid Bottle | brush |Paper towel / clean dish towel | Bleach | Baking soda | Vinegar

How to clean a water bottle with soap?

For daily cleaning, you can simply use dish soap. If your bottle is made up of several parts, separate them before cleaning to make sure there is not grime lurking in the crevices. Then follow these steps:

Step 1: Fill the bottle with warm water and a squirt of dishwashing liquid. Replace the cap and shake the bottle.

Step 2: Remove the cap. Using a bottle brush, scrub the walls and bottom of the bottle. Be sure to clean not just the inside but also the lip of the bottle.

Step 3: Scrub the lid or cap of your water bottle with warm water and dishwashing liquid.

Step 4: Rinse the bottle and cap thoroughly. Because bacteria thrive in a moist environment, dry the bottle with a paper towel or a clean dish towel (or you will risk spreading fresh bacteria onto the clean water bottle). If you prefer to let the bottle air-dry, just be sure to leave the cap off, or else the trapped moisture will create an ideal environment for germs.

How to deep clean a water bottle with vinegar?

If you are looking for a more natural solution, try vinegar. This cleaning agent is cheap and non-toxic, and, because it contains a large amount of acetic acid, it’s effective at killing bacteria.

Step 1: Fill the bottle halfway with vinegar, then add cool water. Let the mixture sit overnight.

Step 2: Rinse and dry thoroughly with a paper towel or dishcloth. If possible, run the water bottle through the dishwasher.

How to deep clean a water bottle with bleach and baking soda?

If your water bottle has a funky smell or you have neglected it for a little too long, it’s time for deeper cleaning. One option, with no scrubbing required, is to use water bottle cleaning tablets, which reviewers swear by for removing odor and grime. Otherwise, try this method:

Step 1: Add one tsp of bleach and one tsp of baking soda to the bottle, then fill it with cool water. Let it sit overnight.

Step 2: Rinse thoroughly with warm water and then dry using a dishcloth. If your water bottle is dishwasher friendly, run it through a dishwashing cycle as well.