Singapore: Government Commits Nearly SGD 14 Million To Research Programme Focusing On Skin Ageing In Asian Populations

Representational image. Photo courtesy: Unsplash |

A major research programme focusing on skin ageing in Asian populations has been awarded SGD 13.9 million in national grants by the Singapore government, an official news release stated. The Cutaneous Ageing & Maintenance Programme (CAP) will be led by the A*STAR Skin Research Labs, a tripartite member of the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS).

The study aims to address age-related skin conditions, such as skin thinning, persistent itching, and poor barrier function, which pose significant challenges in ageing populations. The research team will test the hypothesis that skin ageing in Asian populations is driven by inflammation throughout the body, affecting the skin’s ability to maintain its structure and resilience.

Led by Principal Investigator Professor Rachel Watson, who is also the Executive Director of SRIS and the ASTAR Skin Research Labs (ASRL), the study will focus on identifying biological drivers of skin ageing in Asians and discovering potential interventions. This unique multidisciplinary programme brings together clinicians, biologists, engineers and data scientists from the SRIS tripartite partners: the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the National Healthcare Group (NHG), and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).

“As our population ages, understanding how skin ages becomes crucial for maintaining health and quality of life,” said Professor Watson. “Our work will lead to innovative preventive measures and treatments tailored specifically for Asian skin, potentially impacting other ageing-related processes like wound healing, which accounts for over 5% of total healthcare spending in some countries.”

Why Asian-specific skin research matters?

Singapore’s diverse population, representing major Asian ethnic groups, provides a unique opportunity to study skin conditions prevalent in Asian populations, which have been underrepresented in global dermatological research.

Asian skin differs significantly from Caucasian skin in several ways that may affect skin health and ageing. It has more melanin, which offers better protection from the sun but makes it more prone to pigmentation issues and scarring. The climate in many Asian regions, with high humidity and strong UV exposure, also impacts skin differently than in temperate climates.

Representational image. Dermatologist examining patient’s birthmark with magnifying glass in clinic. Photo courtesy: Unsplash |

Skin conditions are the fourth leading cause of non-fatal disease burden globally, affecting nearly 1.8 billion people. However, most dermatological research has focused on Caucasian populations. By conducting Asian-specific research, CAP aims to address the unique genetic, clinical, and public health needs of Asian populations, ensuring more equitable and effective healthcare solutions.

Potential impact on healthcare and economy

This research initiative is expected to have far-reaching impacts on both healthcare and the economy. By advancing understanding of skin conditions prevalent in Asian populations, the programme could lead to more effective, targeted treatments and preventive measures.

Professor Maurice van Steensel. Photo courtesy: www.a-star.edu.sg |

Professor Maurice van Steensel from NTU Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine said, “This programme represents a significant step forward in our understanding of skin health in Asian populations. The multidisciplinary approach, bringing together experts from various fields, will undoubtedly lead to novel insights and potentially groundbreaking treatments. This research not only addresses critical health issues but also strengthens Singapore’s position as a leader in biomedical research.”

Professor Steven Thng. Photo courtesy: www.a-star.edu.sg |

Professor Steven Thng, Deputy Director and Senior Consultant, National Skin Centre (NSC) of NHG, and also Chief Dermatologist, SRIS, said, “Skin diseases pose a significant burden on Singapore’s healthcare system and the quality of life of affected individuals. With NSC alone managing about 280,000 outpatient visits each year, research programmes such as CAP are crucial to help drive the development of innovative treatment options and bring about real-world impact on patient care, including improving the quality of life and self-esteem of people suffering from skin diseases and reducing healthcare costs.”

The CAP team plans to develop a curated dataset of images, skin physiology measurements, multi-omics, and microbiomes from healthy and diseased aged skin, as well as a first-in-class spatially preserved molecular atlas of Asian skin. These assets, along with bespoke 2D and 3D in-vitro models of Asian aged skin, will be valuable for both pharmaceutical and personal care industries aiming to provide effective therapies or interventions for age-related skin disease or to improve skin health.