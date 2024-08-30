Simple Hacks To Restore The Whiteness Of Your Yellowed Linens

A clean pillow and fresh sheets are an open invitation for well-deserved rest after a long day. You sleep on your pillow every night and enjoy countless hours snoozing away, but you may not realise what lurks below your clean pillowcase. Even the freshest smelling pillows can be harbouring a variety of substances from nightly contact with your skin. Sweat, natural body oils, hair products, makeup, and saliva all end up on your pillowcases and the pillow beneath, and this can lead to stains that give pillows an unappealing yellow appearance. Although it’s important to replace your pillow periodically, stains don’t mean you have to toss it and buy a new one. With some helpful cleaning tips, you can restore your pillowcases and pillows to a fresher, like-new state.

Material required: Water l Vinegar l Salt l Laundry detergent l Toothpaste l Brush l Baking soda l Sponge

What do you do if your towel turns yellow and smells bad?

Add toothpaste, a small spoonful of salt and a capful of laundry detergent. Then pour in boiling water and mix well. After soaking for 20 minutes, all the dirt will come out. Gently scrub, and the towel will be as good as new.

How to deal with bloodstains on your sheets or clothes?

First, wet them with cold water. Add toothpaste and laundry detergent, then pour on some white vinegar. Scrub for about a minute, and you will see the bloodstains come out easily. Your clothes will be clean again.

If your pillowcase has turned yellow overtime, don’t throw it away!

Put the pillowcase in a basin, sprinkle salt on it. Then add white vinegar and laundry detergent. Pour in warm water at about 50 degrees celsius and soak for 15 minutes.

Gently scrub, and all the dirt with wash out. After a second wash, it will be clean and fresh.

What if your pillow itself has turned yellow and smells bad? Don’t throw it away just yet. Add laundry detergent, white vinegar, floral water and salt to the sink. Soaked the yellow pillow for half an hour. Then scrub it with a brush and it will look as good as new.

What if your mattress has turned yellow over time?

Add salt, baking soda to water. Dampen a sponge with the mixture and scrub the yellow stains. The will come off easily.