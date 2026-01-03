 Nita Ambani Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat With Mukesh & Anant, Ditches Saree For A Hot-Pink Patola Suit
Nita Ambani visited Somnath Temple with Mukesh and Anant Ambani, marking the family’s yearly tradition. Skipping her signature sarees, she chose a hot-pink patola suit paired with a contrasting purple dupatta, minimal diamonds and soft glam makeup. Meanwhile, Mukesh opted for a crisp white kurta layered with a brown waistcoat, and Anant chose an all-blue kurta–pyjama with a matching jacket.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Nita Ambani with Mukesh and Anant at Gujarat's Somnath temple |

The Ambanis began the new year on a spiritual note, visiting Gujarat's revered Somnath Temple, a ritual the family holds close. On January 2, Nita Ambani arrived with her husband and businessman Mukesh Ambani and their son Anant, offering prayers at the shrine. While their spiritual visit made headlines, fashion enthusiasts cannot keep their eyes off Nita's new ethnic style – and it's not a saree!

Check it out below:

Nita Ambani wows in pink Patola look

Known for her love of classic sarees, Nita chose to go lighter and more modern this time, slipping into a vibrant hot-pink patola suit and palazzo. The ensemble featured a graceful V-neck kurta with full sleeves and a fluid silhouette, adorned with subtle golden motifs.

article-image

Her look truly came alive with a stunning purple dupatta, woven in traditional Patola artistry and splashed with multicoloured patterns. The contrast added heritage and drama in one go, proving how statement textiles can elevate even the simplest silhouette.

For the accessories, Nita took a minimalistic turn with a pair of diamond studs and pink bangles. Her makeup was subtle yet glowing with a clean base, gently blushed cheeks, defined lashes and nude lips. Her hair, parted to the side and left open, added softness without fuss.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani opted for a crisp white kurta layered with a brown waistcoat, and Anant Ambani chose an all-blue kurta–pyjama with a matching jacket.

Ambani family's Dwarkadhish Temple visit

Before Somnath Temple, the family members, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh, Anant and Radhika, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. The family was seen performing darshan quietly, keeping the visit low-key and rooted in tradition.

Check out the video below:

During the visit, Radhika stunned in a beige kurta featuring subtle red embroidery, paired with red straight-fit pants and a beige dupatta. Meanwhile, her husband and businessman, Anant, looked traditionally stylish in a blue kurta-pyjama paired with a coordinated Nehru jacket. Lastly, Mukesh kept it classic in a white kurta-pyjama layered with a maroon jacket.

