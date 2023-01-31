Signs that you are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency; check out 5 natural ways to improve it

Who would have thought that people in India- a tropical country, would have a vitamin D deficiency?

For starters, vitamin D is an essential vitamin that your body uses for normal bone development and maintenance. It also plays a role in your nervous system, musculoskeletal system, and immune system.

But in a shocking revelation, according to recent study results, nearly 76% of the Indian population suffers from vitamin D deficiency. The data was collected from tests of more than 2.2 lakh people which were conducted across 27 cities in India.

In a recent study conducted by Tata 1mg Labs, a digital health platform in India, 79% of men and 75% of women in the study were vitamin D deficient.

What are the signs of vitamin D deficiency?

Lack of vitamin D isn’t quite as obvious, as most people with vitamin D deficiency are asymptomatic. However, if you're exhausted, your bones hurt, you have muscle weakness, or you have mood changes, that's an indication that something may be abnormal with your body.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include:

Fatigue

Not sleeping well

Bone pain or achiness

Depression or feelings of sadness

Hair loss

Muscle weakness

Loss of appetite

Getting sick more easily

Pale skin

Natural ways to improve vitamin D

You can get vitamin D in three ways: through your skin, from your diet, and from supplements. We will concentrate on natural methods such as skin and diet.

Here are 5 ways to improve your vitamin D.

Sunlight

Your body forms vitamin D naturally after exposure to sunlight. But too much sun exposure can lead to skin aging and skin cancer.

Breakfast cereals

If you love having cereal for breakfast, here is some good news for you. Cereals are a good source of vitamin D. Consume that cereal for breakfast to boost your vitamin D levels.

Milk

Cow's milk is a great natural food to increase your vitamin D levels. Make sure to include that milk in your daily diet.

Eggs

Eggs are considered one of the highest natural sources of vitamin D. The vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, so do not forget to include the yolk while consuming it. But make sure not to go overboard with it, as egg is high in cholesterol as well.

Fish

This option is suitable for non-vegetarians. Fish is higher in vitamin D than any other food. And as per reports, fatty fish like salmon and tuna by far have the most Vitamin D.

