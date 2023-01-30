Are you eating fruits before going to bed? STOP! Know the right time to eat fruits

Freepik

It is no secret that eating fruits is good for you. Fruits have great nutritional value and are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre. It helps us control blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease, and offer defence against cancer-causing cells.

But is there a particular time of the day to eat fruits?

Is consuming a bunch of fruits at any time of the day enough to ensure that you are getting all the nutrition?

Here are the best and worst times to cosume fruits.

Best time to eat fruits

After you wake up

The best time to eat fruits is in the morning after your body has been rested through the night and needs a quick boost. Moreover, since fruits are easily digestible and broken down into vital nutrients, you should always eat them right before you need the energy to start your daily activities.

In between meals

Do you like snacking between meals? Eating fruits in between your meals is a great habit. Due to the fact that at this time, your body digests food more quickly and secretes specific enzymes to break down fruits. They also keep you full for a while, preventing hunger between meals. A plateful of fruits topped with nuts and seeds make for an excellent snack!

Pre and post workout snacks

Having fruits before a workout can provide the body with the instant energy required for working out. Fruits can provide you with the healthy nutrients required for a workout. Having a fruit after a workout also helps to refill the body's energy reserves.

The worst time to eat fruits

Right before you sleep

Don’t eat fruits before sleeping! Consuming fruits right before bedtime can spike your blood sugar levels and keep you from getting proper sleep at night.

Along with your meal

Avoid combining your bowl of fruits with your meal, as it will slow down the digestion process. You should wait for at least an hour or two after having fruits to allow your body to absorb the goodness from them.

