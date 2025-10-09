Shalini Passi Shares Her Quick But Refreshing Salad Recipe: This Is The Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin

Shalini Passi |

If you’re in search of simple, wholesome meal ideas and a sprinkle of motivation to live cleaner, Shalini’s philosophy delivers. In a Instagram reel Shalini was seen spilling her skincare secrets while preparing her signature salad, she offered insight into her balanced lifestyle, favorite comfort foods, and a surprising skincare tip.

Wholesome Salad, Simplified

Shalini’s go-to bowl is a vibrant mix of leafy greens like kale and palak, plus crunchy bell peppers, creamy avocado, sweet green apple, a handful of nuts, and a dash of black salt. To bind it all, she whips up a light mayonnaise-parsley dressing, which adds flavor without overpowering the fresh ingredients. The result? A nutrient-dense, colorful meal that’s both satisfying and easy to prepare.

Mindful eating & daily energy

For Shalini, food is more than fuel, it’s an opportunity to tune into your body. She emphasises mindful eating, making room for meals that nourish not only your energy but also your mental clarity. Her approach includes routines that prioritise balanced nutrition, regular movement, and restful breaks that help her stay fit and energised.

While she leans into clean eating most days, Shalini admits she’s a fan of Indian classics like kadhi chawal and dahi puri. These flavorful staples, she says, bring comfort without derailing her wellness path, especially when enjoyed mindfully and in moderation.

Skincare trick: Should you try it?

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalini also shared a curious beauty tip: placing a slice of garlic directly on a pimple. The idea is that garlic’s natural antibacterial properties help reduce inflammation. While garlic has antimicrobial benefits in lab studies, dermatologists generally recommend using skin-safe, non-irritating acne treatments over home remedies, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Shalini’s journey is a reminder: wellness is about balance, not perfection. Her flavorful, clean-eating approach and easy hacks make healthy living feel accessible and enjoyable.